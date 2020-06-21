Big screen magic: Boney Kapoor sticks to the 70mm experience

bollywood

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:02 IST

It goes without saying that the lockdown has badly impacted various sectors of the economy, including movie business. That’s why many filmmakers have decided to skip theatrical release of their films, and go straight to OTT platforms. Although Boney Kapoor realises that these are “extraordinary times”, the veteran producer plans to stick to the ‘big screen’ outing vis-a-vis his three new films.

“In my 40-year-long career (as a film producer), I must have produced as many films by now, and all of them have released in theatres. Going by my experience, I can confidently say that all kinds of platforms -- be it OTT, cinema halls or televison -- will co-exist, and thrive as well,” says Kapoor, who has Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan, Valimai (Tamil actioner starring Ajith Kumar) and Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab (Telugu remake of Pink) in his kitty.

“I strongly believe there are certain films, which are meant for larger-than-life, theatrical experience, and so, they should go to cinema halls first. As for me, I am extremely excited to bring my (new) films to the big screen,” says Kapoor, who is yet to complete work on all his three films, including the ambitious sports-drama, Maidaan, which recounts the story of ‘golden era of Indian football (between 1952-1962).’

But what about a few filmmakers choosing OTT players over big screen? “See, these are extraordinary times (due to Covid-19 pandemic) that none of us -- globally -- have witnessed before. Talking about movies, if a certain producer is ready with his/her film and can’t afford to wait (for theatres to reopen) then OTT platforms can be a big blessing for them as they can easily recover their investments,” he says.

At the same time, Kapoor is aware that “exhibitors and distributors are not happy about films going straight” to OTT platforms. “But they should understand the overall situation and look at things practically. I am sure there will be enough and more content once theatres start to reopen. We all are in it together, and will come out with flying colours,” he says.