Big screen magic: Boney Kapoor sticks to the 70mm experience
The producer says that in his 40-year-long career, he has always had his films release in a theatre, and he does not intend to change that practice with his three upcoming films.bollywood Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:02 IST
It goes without saying that the lockdown has badly impacted various sectors of the economy, including movie business. That’s why many filmmakers have decided to skip theatrical release of their films, and go straight to OTT platforms. Although Boney Kapoor realises that these are “extraordinary times”, the veteran producer plans to stick to the ‘big screen’ outing vis-a-vis his three new films.
“In my 40-year-long career (as a film producer), I must have produced as many films by now, and all of them have released in theatres. Going by my experience, I can confidently say that all kinds of platforms -- be it OTT, cinema halls or televison -- will co-exist, and thrive as well,” says Kapoor, who has Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan, Valimai (Tamil actioner starring Ajith Kumar) and Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab (Telugu remake of Pink) in his kitty.
Happy Birthday Papa ❤️ you always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you. Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it. You’re the best man I’ll ever know. You inspire me, encourage me, you’ve always been the best dad but now you’re my best friend. I love you. I’m going to make you so proud. You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that in abundance for you.
“I strongly believe there are certain films, which are meant for larger-than-life, theatrical experience, and so, they should go to cinema halls first. As for me, I am extremely excited to bring my (new) films to the big screen,” says Kapoor, who is yet to complete work on all his three films, including the ambitious sports-drama, Maidaan, which recounts the story of ‘golden era of Indian football (between 1952-1962).’
But what about a few filmmakers choosing OTT players over big screen? “See, these are extraordinary times (due to Covid-19 pandemic) that none of us -- globally -- have witnessed before. Talking about movies, if a certain producer is ready with his/her film and can’t afford to wait (for theatres to reopen) then OTT platforms can be a big blessing for them as they can easily recover their investments,” he says.
"Badlav lane ke liye ek akela bhi kafi hota hai" #Maidaan @pillumani @gajrajrao #BoneyKapoor @iamitrsharma @freshlimefilms @saiwyn @rudyrudranil @writish1 @joysengupta04 @skyflierindian @saregama_official @zeestudiosofficial @zeestudiosintl #BayViewProjects @maidaanofficial
At the same time, Kapoor is aware that “exhibitors and distributors are not happy about films going straight” to OTT platforms. “But they should understand the overall situation and look at things practically. I am sure there will be enough and more content once theatres start to reopen. We all are in it together, and will come out with flying colours,” he says.