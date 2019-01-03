Kader Khan’s funeral in Canada: Actor’s son and fans pay final respects. See pics, video

Fans and followers came together in Toronto, Canada to pay their final respects to late Bollywood veteran actor Kader Khan, on Wednesday. An Instagram account shared pictures from the prayer meet and funeral.

In one of the videos, Kader Khan’s son Sarfaraz can be seen speaking to the gathering at the prayer meet. He thanked his father’s fans and told them that seeing so many people pay their respect to his father has given him a lot of courage. “My father loved you all so much that he never differentiated between us three brothers and all of you,” he said. “He used to tell us that if any one of us refused to care for him, one of you will care for him,” he added.

Kader Khan died at the age of 81 on December 31. Khan, who was admitted to a Canadian hospital, suffered from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia.

Talking to IANS about how his father was ignored by the film industry, Sarfaraz said, “It is the way the Indian film industry has become now. There are too many fragmented camps and loyalties. The out-of-sight, out-of-mind mentality can’t be helped. My father always told us, his sons, not to expect anything from anybody and we grew up with the belief that one must do what is required in life and expect nothing in return,” he said.

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22, Kader Khan was known for his impeccable comic timing, and his unparalleled work as an actor and a writer in several films. He has been part of numerous blockbusters including Bol Radha Bol, Khoon Bhari Maang, Biwi Ho To Aisi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Judwaa, Dulhe Raja and Haseena Maan Jayegi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 13:37 IST