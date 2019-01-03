Kader Khan’s funeral today, to be buried in a Canadian cemetery

Veteran actor-writer Kader Khan, who died on New Year’s Eve, will be buried on Wednesday at a cemetery in Canada, his son Sarfaraz said. Khan died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Canada. He was 81.

“The last rites will be performed here in Canada as we have our entire family here. He (Khan) is going to be buried at approximately 2:30 pm as per Canadian time at Meadowvale cemetery,” Sarfaraz told PTI. Khan was reportedly suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia.

Born in Kabul, Khan’s family migrated to Mumbai when he was a year old. Khan went on to write dialogues for over 250 films, including some of the biggest blockbusters of the ‘70s and ‘80s such as Dharam Veer, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Coolie, Desh Premee, Suhaag, Parvarish, Amar Akbar Anthony, Sharaabi, Lawaaris and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. He was equally prolific as an actor after making his screen debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna’s Daag. He featured in a variety of character roles in over 300 films. src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/h2UuU47T4F4" frameborder="0"</figure>allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope;picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

All from Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher to textile minister Smriti Irani mourned the death of the legendary actor. Amitabh had tweeted, “T 3045 - Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence ; in most of my very successful films .. a delightful company .. and a mathematician !!”

T 3045 - Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence ; in most of my very successful films .. a delightful company .. and a mathematician !! pic.twitter.com/l7pdv0Wdu1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 1, 2019

Govinda had also tweeted, “RIP Kader Khan Saab. He was not just my “ustaad” but a father figure to me, his midas touch and his aura made every actor he worked with a superstar. The entire film industry and my family deeply mourns this loss and we cannot express the sorrow in words. #ripkaderkhansaab”

RIP Kader Khan Saab.

He was not just my "ustaad" but a father figure to me, his midas touch and his aura made every actor he worked with a superstar. The entire film industry and my family deeply mourns this loss and we cannot express the sorrow in words.#ripkaderkhansaab🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/NISPM1UMs1 — Govinda (@govindaahuja21) January 1, 2019

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 08:26 IST