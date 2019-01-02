Filmmaker KC Bokadia on Kader Khan’s death: In our industry, people forget great talent

Filmmaker KC Bokadia, who worked with Kader Khan in multiple films, feels the late actor-writer didn’t get the respect he deserved from the film industry. Bokadia interacted with the media here on Tuesday.

“In our industry, people forget great talent... like (they forgot) Kader Khan once he stopped acting. In the last five years, he dealt with severe health issues. During that time, I went to his house to meet him. He trained many actors who came after him in the industry and he used to make them comfortable while acting. He did not get enough respect from the film industry which he deserved. Industry people give you respect when you are at peak of your career and after that, nobody bothers about what you are doing. I think it’s really unfortunate. It shouldn’t happen,” he said.

Bokadia rued the state of affairs and explained, “While working in films, all have become artificial and nobody has feelings for other people. We often say that we are one big family, but in reality, success is the only thing which draws people around you. I think he deserved respect from film industry. I hope after his death, he will get that respect.”

Bokadia and Kader Khan collaborated with each other in films like Deewana Main Deewana, Dil Hai Betaab, Tyagi, Maidan-E-Jung, Kab Tak Chup Rahungi, Ganga Tere Desh Mein.

Remembering Kader Khan, Bokadia said, “He was a really nice human being. Till now, I have made 55 films and in that, he must have worked in 15 to 20 films. He was a director’s actor and I don’t think we have an actor like him in today’s generation. I think it’s a great loss for me and the film industry. May his soul rest in peace.”

Recounting the old times, Bokadia said: “Actors like Kader Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Pran saab never used to leave a film set unlike today’s actors who get into their vanity van after their work is done. He (Kader Khan) used to discuss films with me and he used deeply get involved in filmmaking process. He used to give respect to everybody who used to be on set. He was a perfect human being.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 18:21 IST