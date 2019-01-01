We need to take care not to neglect our artistes, says Shatrughan Sinha on Kader Khan’s death

After the demise of veteran actor-comedian Kader Khan in Canada, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has urged everyone to take better care of artistes so that they don't feel neglected.

"Why was he in Canada during the time of his death? Kader Khan has given so much to our entertainment industry...What a sad start to 2019. There is a lesson to be learnt from Kader Khan's death in a foreign country. We need to take better care of our artistes so that they don't feel neglected," he said.

Kader Khan died at the age of 81 on Tuesday in Canada. He was battling with prolonged illness. Sinha, who worked with Khan in several films, expressed his grief over the veteran actor's death and recollected his memories with him.

He said: "Kader Khan was one of the pillars of Bollywood. He was not just an excellent actor who fitted into any role, but also an outstanding writer. Both Amitabh (Bachchan) and I were very closely associated with him. I knew him from the time he wrote Manmohan Desai's Naseeb and Prakash Mehra's Jwalamukhi, both of which I starred in.

'Whenever I met him he regaled me with his intellectual mind and deep study of commercial Indian cinema. I don't think there can be another Kader Khan ever."

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 20:58 IST