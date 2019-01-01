Kader Khan is at peace now, he suffered for last 10 years, says David Dhawan as he remembers his hero

David Dhawan, who directed Kader Khan in a number of popular films also starring Govinda, has said that he had a ‘very, very long association’ with the late actor, who ‘has been a very important person’ in his career. Khan died of a prolonged illness on December 31, his son said. He was 81 years old.

“I am not feeling good at all,” David said. “At 5 o clock in the morning I came to know about it. Then I spoke to his son in Canada. He had to go. I think it is more peaceful for him now. He was suffering for the last 10 years. From India, he went to Canada and now...”

The filmmaker’s professional relationship with Khan began with 1992’s Bol Radha Bol, and continued with Aankhen in 1993 and Raja Babu in 1994. They also did several films in the No 1 series, such as Coolie No 1 and Auntie No 1.

“I have had a very, very long association with him,” David continued. “He has been a very important person for my career. He is instrumental in my success. We have done some great work together. He was so talented... a superb dialogue writer and an actor. Once I started working with him, the first film of our association was Bol Radha Bol, we started this journey together which went on and on. I kept making films and he used to be there. He treated me like his own. He was my hero.”

David’s son, actor Varun Dhawan, said that Khan’s death was ‘an extremely sad day’ for his father, who had worked with the late actor ‘in 15 films’. “My dad always told me how Kader Saab used to write scenes, help other actors perform and was almost like a general on set,” Varun said.

“He deserved so much more,” David continued. “He would work and then after shoot, he would go back home to his family. He deserved much more. He was a star, the way he worked. His contribution to film line is great.”

Popular for playing supporting roles in a variety of films, spanning several genres, Khan was also one of the most prolific and well-regarded writers in the industry. “He used to write all the Bachchan films and Prakash Mehra and Manmohan Desai’s heroes were all common man and he used to write them,” David said. “He used to write lines for Mr Bachchan. I had a different innings and different relationship with him. What an actor. I learnt a lot from him. This is unbelievable. I am shattered today.”

Khan is survived by his wife Hajra, son Sarfaraz, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

