Kader Khan dies at 81: Lata Mangeshkar, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher lead Bollywood tributes

The film industry has paid tribute to actor-writer Kader Khan, who died after a prolonged illness on December 31 in Canada. His former colleagues and friends, lead by Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher, reacted to the news of his death on Twitter.

“Kadar Khan passes away. Sad depressing news. My prayers and condolences,” wrote Amitabh. Khan had written many of his films, such as Do Aur Do Paanch, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Mr. Natwarlal, Suhaag and Shahenshah.

Farida Jalal, who had worked with Khan in Dulha Hum Le Jayenge, among other films, told Hindustan Times, “What a talented man he was. He was also a writer and I always was in awe of him for being so multi talented. He was a very good speaker as well, he had the smartest and wittiest answer to everything. This is such a sad news. God bless him wherever he is and condolences to his sons and family.”

Upasana Singh, who worked with Khan in Judaai, among other films, said, “Kaderji was very nice to me. I have worked with him in so many films. I learnt the nuances of comedy from him because I had entered films with the idea of being only an actress. I didn’t even know what a punchline in comedy meant. He taught me that. I know he was unwell but I will always remember him for being so caring and loving.

Actor Jackie Shroff said, “RIP. Lucky to have shared screen space with the legend... a writer, director, an actor and a great human.” Jackie had worked with the late actor in several films such as Angaar and Aaj Ka Daur.

“Sad to hear the demise of the Versatile Writer, Actor, Comedian Kader Khan.He made us laugh and cry at the same time. He entertained us with his punchful dialogues.God bless his soul. RIP Sir,” wrote filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Twitter.

Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, “An actor and a writer who defined a generation.. You’ve left a void in the industry that cannot be filled..RIP #KaderKhan.. My heartfelt prayers to his family.”

“Kader Khan was one of the few talents to straddle comedic and dramatic work so brilliantly for so long. Rest in Peace sir,” wrote actor-comedian Vir Das, while actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “Rest in peace Kader Khan saheb.”

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar wrote, “Mere pasandida abhineta aur lekhak Kadar Khan ji ke nidhan ki vaarta sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.hamari film Industry ne ek bahut accha kalakar aur lekhak kho diya. Meri unko vinamra shraddhanjali (The news of my favourite actor and writer Kader Khan’s death has saddened me. Our industry has lost a talented artist. My respects).”

Actor Anupam Kher also hailed Kader Khan as "one of the finest actors of our country". The two had worked together in films such as ChaalBaaz, Meherbaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

"It was a joy and a learning experience to be on the sets with him. His improvisational skills were phenomenal. His humour was eternal and original. He was a wonderful writer. We will miss him and his brilliance," he tweeted.

Textiles Minister Smriti Irani wrote, “If you were a late 80s-90s kid who watched Hindi films, chances are you encountered the magic of Kader Khan. Never had the privilege of meeting him but if I ever had I would say ‘ thank you for the laughter, thank you for your craft’ #RIPKaderKhan.”

Director Anees Bazmi wrote that he "Had the privilege to work with him as a writer in Aankhen, Raja Babu, Shola Aur Shabnam, Bol Radha Bol, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and direct him in my debut film Hulchul.”

“RIP Kader Khan. You shall always be missed," he tweeted.

Writer-director Milap Zaveri quoted lines from Khan's 1990 film Agneepath and wrote: "Huge regret that I never got to work with you. You were an actor par excellence but an equally brilliant writer. Still quote your lines from the original Agneepath to people. 'Peeche nahi jaane ka. Peeche jaane se guzra hua waqt laut ke nahi aata'."

Khan had been in hospital for the last four months, for various old-age related ailments including breathing issues. He was born in 1937 in Kabul, Afghanistan, to a Pashtun family. The actor is survived by his wife Hajra, son Sarfaraz, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

