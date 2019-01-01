Amitabh Bachchan mourns Kader Khan’s death in heartfelt note, remembers their friendship

Amitabh Bachchan has lead Bollywood in paying their last respects to actor-writer Kader Khan who died in Canada on December 31 night. Khan was suffering from a prolonged illness and had been admitted to a hospital since Friday after he complained of breathlessness. His son Sarfaraz confirmed to PTI that the actor passed away at 6 pm Canadian time on December 31.

Remembering Khan as a “compassionate and accomplished talent,” Bachchan wrote, “Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence ; in most of my very successful films .. a delightful company .. and a mathematician !!”

The actor had earlier prayed for Khan’s health when the news of his illness came in. “KADER KHAN .. actor writer of immense talent .. lies ill in Hospital .. PRAYERS and DUAS for his well being and recovery .. saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films .. great company, a Libran .. and many not know , taught Mathematics !” Bachchan had earlier tweeted.

Khan’s death left his huge fanbase in shock, with many taking to Twitter to share their feelings. “The Most Versatile Personality Of Indian Cinema #KaderKhan Sir Leaves Us Today Saddest News #RIPKaderKhan Sir You Will Be Forever Missed And Thanks For All The Entertainment,” wrote one while another Twitter user said, “#Actor, Comedian and Dialogue Writer #KaderKhan passes away at 81. Thankyou for filling lots of smiles and laughter into our childhood. Legends never die, you’ll always be alive through your work.”

“My dad has left us. He passed away on December 31 at 6 pm as per Canadian time due to prolonged illness. He slipped into coma in the afternoon. He was in the hospital for 16-17 weeks. The last rites will be performed here in Canada only. We have our entire family here and we live here so we are doing it,” Khan’s son Sarfaraz told PTI. “We are thankful to everyone for their blessings and prayers,” he added.

The news of the death of the actor-screenwriter, who was at his peak in the 1980s-90s, comes days after his son dismissed media reports of his demise.

Khan had developed breathing issues and the doctors had reportedly transferred him from regular ventilator to BiPAP ventilator.

As per reports, he was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia. Born in Kabul, Khan made his acting debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna’s Daag and has featured in over 300 films. He wrote dialogues for over 250 movies. Before becoming an actor he had written dialogues for Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan’s Jawani Diwani.

As a screenwriter, Khan frequently collaborated with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra. His films with Desai include Dharam Veer, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Coolie, Desh Premee, Suhaag, Parvarish and Amar Akbar Anthony and films with Mehra include Jwalamukhi, Sharaabi, Lawaaris, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

