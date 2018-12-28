Amitabh Bachchan shares prayers for Kader Khan’s well-being and recovery on Twitter

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared special wishes and prayer for the well-being of his ailing friend and co-star, Kader Khan. The veteran actor was admitted to a hospital in Canada after complaining of breathlessness.

“KADER KHAN .. actor writer of immense talent .. lies ill in Hospital .. PRAYERS and DUAS for his well being and recovery .. saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films .. great company, a Libran .. and many not know , taught Mathematics!,” he wrote in his tweet. A fan even shared an old picture of the two together that Amitabh tweeted. “Prayers and duas,” he wrote in his tweet.

T 3041 - KADER KHAN .. actor writer of immense talent .. lies ill in Hospital .. PRAYERS and DUAS for his well being and recovery .. saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films .. great company, a Libran .. and many not know , taught Mathematics ! pic.twitter.com/yE9SSkcPUF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 28, 2018

prayers and duas .. https://t.co/hYVjnN2ZUr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 28, 2018

Bachchan and Khan worked together in films such as Do Aur Do Paanch, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Mr. Natwarlal, Suhaag, Coolie and Shahenshah. Khan has also penned dialogues for Coolie No. 1 and more films.

According to a report in Spotboye, while Khan is conscious and is able to maintain eye contact, he has stopped talking. He also has symptoms of pneumonia. He also suffers from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22, Khan made his acting debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna’s Daag. Prior to that he had written dialogues for Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan’s Jawani Diwani. As a screenwriter, Khan frequently collaborated with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra. His films with Desai include Dharam Veer, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Coolie, Desh Premee, Suhaag, Parvarish and Amar Akbar Anthony and films with Mehra include Jwalamukhi, Sharaabi, Lawaaris, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.The actor has till now featured over 300 films. He has written dialogues for over 250 movies.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 18:38 IST