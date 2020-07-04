Pooja Batra, husband Nawab Shah share unseen wedding pics as they celebrate first anniversary

bollywood

Actor couple Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah have completed one of married life. The happy couple took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

Pooja shared a bunch of pictures from their private wedding ceremony last July and wrote: “A whole life time can lead to a moment Happy 1st Anniversary #julyisforlovers.” Many of her industry friends wrote in to congratulate the couple.

Actor Kashmere Shah wrote in the comments section: “Wow congratulations Pooja. You look lovely in this pic.” Pooja’s fans too wrote in too; one user said: “Wishing both of you a very very happy marriage anniversary ....stay blessed with smile together.” Another fan wrote: “Awwww happy anniversary love!”

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah with their respective parents.

Nawab too wrote a special note of love for Pooja. Sharing a picture of them together, he said: “The universe gives each of our souls a twin , which is a reflection of our own souls , no mater how far apart these souls are separated , they will always find their way to one another I love you Pooja . Happy anniversary.”

Pooja and Nawb quietly got married on July 4, away from the media glare. Speaking about it to Bombay Times later in July, Pooja had said: “Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week.”

Pooja was crowned Femina Miss India International in 1993 and later became an actor. From 1995 till her marriage to a US-based doctor in 2002, she worked in a number of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film. She moved to the US after her wedding. However, the couple decided to file for divorce in 2011. Nawab Shah has been a part of many successful films such as Bhag Milkha Bhag, Lakshya, Tiger Zinda Hai, Panipat and Dabangg 3 to name a few.

