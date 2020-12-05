Saif Ali Khan says Adipurush will ‘humanise’ Raavan, ‘justify his abduction of Sita’

bollywood

Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that his version of the demon king Raavan will be more ‘humane’. The actor will play the character in the upcoming mythological epic Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas as Lord Ram.

This is Saif’s second time working with Raut. He also appeared as the antagonist in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In an interview, Saif said that Adipurush will attempt to ‘justify’ Raavan’s actions.

He told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose.”

Previously, Saif’s comments about Tanhaji’s historical inaccuracy landed him in a soup. “For some reason I didn’t take a stand… maybe next time I would,” Saif had told Film Companion, adding, “I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history; I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was.”

Adipurush will reportedly be shot from January 2021 in one long schedule. Talking about shooting the film in 3D, a source told Mumbai Mirror, “It will mostly be shot in the studio against a chroma screen. Om and Bhushan have been talking to VFX technicians of international repute, who have worked on films like Avatar and Star Wars, to make the shooting process smooth and mount the film on a certain scale.”

