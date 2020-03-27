Sameera Reddy breaks down as she talks about anxiety among kids amid lockdown, shares tips for moms. Watch

bollywood

Actor Sameera Reddy, who is also under quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak, has posted an emotional video about the mental health of kids in the current scenario.She broke down as talked about the signs of anxiety in kids and shared tips for mothers to tackle the situation.

“The most important thing I can tell you right now, the mental health of children is definitely not in the best space right now. And every child who is stuck in a lockdown is wondering deep down ‘what the hell is going on’. I was talking to Hans two weeks ago because I knew this was coming and the stuff he told me, I realised maybe we are watching too much news around him. Imagine if we have so much anxiety, how much anxiety do kids have? Akshay and me are talking among ourselves, preparing ourselves for this but we didn’t realise that this little boy...” said Sameera as she broke down.

“He is....It is so frustrating, it is just frustrating that kids have to see this. You want to make them feel safe, you want to make them feel loved. So what can we do? What can we mommies do?” she asked.

She went on to say, “I have put signs of deep anxiety in children on this post. Please look at it. Even if your kid is bit short right now and impatient and cannot handle this, talk and just be there for them. Make them feel safe, just be honest. Give things to do but a routine is just not going to do it. It’s gonna cut it if you are actually there for them. This is a time for that, this is a time for that.”

She shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Day 2. Children are finding it hard to process this situation. It hurts me that Hans is exposed to the paranoia and fear. But this is the new normal . And imagine if we feel anxiety they feel it even more . Signs of deep anxiety in children -finding it hard to concentrate. -not sleeping, or waking in the night with bad dreams. -not eating properly. -quickly getting angry or irritable, and being out of control during outbursts.-constantly worrying or having negative thoughts. -feeling tense and fidgety, or using the toilet often.-always crying. -being clingy. -complaining of tummy aches and feeling unwell s please be aware and communicate with your child . It’s important . Keeping them busy is a good thing but talking to them and being honest about the situation is recommended . Make them feel safe. Lots of hugs and lots of patience . #staysafe #stayhome #mentalhealth #children #lockdown.”

A fan, a teacher with no kid, lauded Sameera’s post and commented, “Ma’am I am a primary teacher, though I don’t have a child but my students are my children.... I have forwarded your message to all the parents and requested to take good care of their child... I am missing them soo much feel like the mother of 40 kids ..... Thank you for your post ma’am..... God bless you and your family om Shanti.”

