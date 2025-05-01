Review: The Deras by Santosh K Singh

Punjab is known for its sprawling deras – places where self-proclaimed religious heads recite sermons and run the institution as a personal enterprise. These gurus build their brand through charity work including the organization of blood donation camps and mass marriage ceremonies. Politicians of all stripes are now warming up to the possibility of co-opting dera congregations. Unsurprisingly, deras are increasingly playing a critical role in times of political crisis. Dera Sachkhand Ballan near Jalandhar in Punjab. (HT Photo)

Today, there are some 9,000 deras in Punjab that are patronized by about 80 per cent of the state’s population. These institutions are believed to pocket much of what is given to them by way of religious donations. While most are a heady mix of the esoteric and the political, they are also reflective of the sacred geography of the land. The rising popularity of alternative religious sects has sparked much academic and popular interest in the deras, which have, over the years, emerged as seats of alternative spiritual power. Each with a charismatic baba adopts distinct rituals, ceremonies, traditions, slogans, symbols, auspicious dates, customs, prayers and religious rituals.

196pp, ₹699; Penguin

Given the traditionally hierarchical nature of Indian society, the popularity of deras centred on singular messianic individuals is understandable. Many have emerged in response to prevailing caste-based social discrimination and the exclusion of marginalized castes from the mainstream religions. Those that cater to the large Dalit population, an estimated 32 per cent in the state, especially, give their following a sense of social identity. There is also a vast reservoir of individuals without options for whom deras provide a progressive focus and a viable way forward. Together with mammoth physical infrastructure, these bodies provide social mobility and a sense of belonging for those deprived of it. The attraction of the deras, then, needs to be understood as part of a complex social process. There is of course much variety in the character of the deras – with the highly influential Dera Sachkhand Ballan and the controversial Dera Sacha Sauda both being part of the spiritual landscape.

Sects are a feature of religions across the world and this is true of Punjab too. In a sense, the deras act like tributaries of the main channel, whether it is Sikhism or Brahmanical Hinduism. Far from being boxed within a narrow framework, they carry within them the richness of diverse philosophical realms. The Deras by Santosh Singh offers a compelling sociological perspective on these institutions which continue to evolve and stay relevant. Spread across seven chapters, the book presents a fascinating view of how deras negotiate the contemporary scenario. It provides an ethnographic narrative on the burgeoning of this specific culture and also examines how related aspects of social welfare are gaining precedence.

Author Santosh K Singh (aud.delhi.gov.in)

An absorbing study on a subject that greatly influences the character and politics of contemporary Punjab, The Deras puts forward the view that the mushrooming of these bodies has to do with the fact that subaltern identity has yet to be mainstreamed with aspirations for inclusion and equality yet to be fulfilled. The dera phenomenon then needs to be viewed as a push towards the generation of social capital, which eventually contributes to the emancipation and empowerment of the marginalized.

Sudhirendar Sharma is an independent writer, researcher and academic.