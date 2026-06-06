Ruskin Bond: “Life is just a game of chance”

When times were really difficult, I took the odd job. I was always ready to work because I had to earn. I never had financial backing from family or anyone else. I have worked at a grocery store, a photo studio, a travel agency, and in the public health department. I edited a magazine called Imprint for a few years. It was produced in Bombay but I worked from Mussoorie. Before settling in Mussoorie, I was a freelancer in Dehradun and Delhi. I also wrote publicity briefs for an international relief agency called CARE. I left it to write my own stories.

There are so many people who feel compelled to give up on their love of writing because it pays so little. How have you dealt with this challenge?

In the 1950s and early 60s, I had a Sunday column in the Hindustan Times . I used to drop in at the Delhi office with my column already written and hand it over to the features editor. We would sit over a cup of tea and gossip a bit. Those were the days when you had time to gossip. And he would show me the odd fan letter if there was one. But he didn’t want the adulation to go to my head. So, he only showed me one or two, he didn’t show all of them. He thought I’d get too proud. (laughs) You were supposed to be modest in those days. I was modest, always, I have to admit. And I am still pretty modest. I know that I am not a great writer. I am just a writer.

The fact that I enjoyed writing really helped. And I really didn’t care at times whether the books were selling or not selling as long as I could continue to write and get published. For the first 10 years, I wrote almost entirely for magazines and newspapers as a freelancer because India did not have many publishers at the time. The books that I wrote came much later.

I look back with a lot of gratitude because I wasn’t always a popular writer. In the early years of my writing career, the books didn’t sell very well. You could pick them off the pavement for one rupee or two rupees back in the 1960s and ’70s when I brought out small collections of stories that are now in books that are selling very well. Life is just a game of chance, I feel. Life gives, and it takes, and then it gives again. That’s what has happened to me. I have had the best and the worst of times. And I am having good times again, in that I have lots of readers now. I write so that people can read me, so I am pleased. But I am greedy for more and more readers.

Writers often worry about being forgotten or becoming irrelevant, but your books have been enjoyed by several generations. Penguin is celebrating your 92nd birthday by publishing The Treasury of Ruskin Bond: A Lifetime of Writing and All-Time Favourite Friendship Stories . How do you feel when you look back at all the love you have received?

You write about Cooperative for American Relief Everywhere (CARE) in your new book Scenes from the Magic Mountain: Five Seasons in the Mussoorie Hills and Beyond. How did that job bring you closer to the Tibetan refugee community?

The Dalai Lama came to India in 1959. Perhaps it would be more accurate to say that he was driven into India by the Chinese, who had occupied Tibet and claimed it as their own. The Dalai Lama and his followers first settled in Mussoorie, and later in Dharamsala. My job with CARE was to visit all the Tibetan refugee centres in India, and report on what they needed not by way of food but things that they could use — handlooms to make carpets, and desks for children.

I was sent to Mussoorie in 1963, and the assignment was to write about CARE’s relief programme for Tibetan children, whose education was being sponsored at the Wynberg Allen School. I travelled to Dharamsala, Darjeeling, Dalhousie, and all the way down to Bylakuppe bordering Coorg and Mysore where the Khampa refugees from Tibet were settled. I remember it was really hot when I went down there to see them. They were walking bare-chested, which was something they had never done before during their life in Tibet, where it was so cold that one did not remove one’s clothes too often. They had to adapt to the weather, and they did very well.

Interestingly, I was engaged by the first CARE director because he had actually read my novel Room on the Roof. It was published just three years before I started working with CARE.

I did not interact with the Dalai Lama but I attended functions at which he was present and spoke. But I knew his sister (Jestun Pema, the president of the Tibetan Children’s Villages school system for four decades). We would meet on my visits to Dharamsala. She did not put herself in public view all that much but did a lot for Tibetan refugees, and spoke beautiful English. There is a lovely picture of one of our meetings in my autobiography, which is called Lone Fox Dancing.

Freda Bedi, another person of British descent like yourself, was involved with relief work in Tibetan refugee camps. Did you even run into this social worker, who went on to become a nun?

Yes, I remember Freda Bedi quite well. She was deeply involved in helping Tibetans, and not just as a professional assignment. She was concerned about them, and cared about them on a personal basis. She even had some Tibetan children staying with her. Her son, Kabir Bedi, who became quite well-known as an actor in later years, was a little boy at the time. They had a house in Delhi, and she would travel to refugee camps from there. I met her a couple of times. She was a hospitable lady. I remember her as a warm, friendly person who liked talking about what she was doing for them. She was a doer, not just a talker. Her work aroused a lot of interest, and much was written about her. But I had no idea that she became a nun. We were not in touch.

One of the documentary films in Mriidu Khosla’s Mastery series for StoneX Global focuses on your life and work. What stayed with me, while watching that film, was your emphasis on kindness. Whose kindness do you recall the most?

Well, of course, in the beginning it was my father, Aubrey Alexander Bond. It is natural for a father to be kind but I think that my father went out of his way to spend time with me, and got me to take a keen interest in books and history. He used to take me around all the monuments in Delhi, and tell me about them. He worked in the Royal Air Force as a Flight Lieutenant but he was not flying planes. He was in the section that they called Codes and Cyphers. He did a lot of useful work during World War II without getting much credit for it because it was a secret.

My friends Somi and Kishen, and their mothers, were very kind to me. And there was Miss Kellner, an old lady, who was my grandmother’s tenant. She could not walk, so she was carried about in a chair. She used to keep a big tin with different kinds of biscuits. And whenever I went to see her, she would bring out the biscuit tin, and I could have as many as I wanted. So obviously my visits were pretty frequent! But she used to tell me stories too, and I liked them.

My grandchildren Siddharth and Shrishti, and their parents Rakesh and Beena, take good care of me. Siddharth has been working hard to put together the Ruskin Bond Literature Festival. Shrishti has been helping me with my writing. I cannot write or read in the same way as I used to because my eyesight has grown weak. But it is very hard to stop myself from writing in my head. I tell Shrishti the stories that I have cooked up, and she takes down my dictation very sweetly.

Today, a lot of children are being deprived of their childhood because of wars. Since many of your readers are children, what words of comfort would you like to offer?

Children have always been affected by wars. In earlier times, wars were more localized than they are now unless they were what we call world wars. I was a child during World War II. My father was serving in the Royal Air Force. Much of the actual fighting was taking place in Burma, the Middle East, North Africa and Europe, and later on in the Pacific when America got involved. India was not isolated; everybody got affected in some way or the other. There was a shortage of essential goods. Things like this affect children too. I did not have actual bombs dropping on me or guns being pointed at me. But that is happening to children nowadays.

How do you feel when you follow the news about the situation in Palestine?

What is happening in Palestine and the Middle East is beyond horrible! And the war with Iran being almost flattened is unnecessary. There have always been mad men who love war, and who take pleasure in creating wars. We must protect children from them as much as we can, and teach them the wonderful advantages of peace over war to ensure that they do not lose sight of these advantages as they turn into adults.

A lot of writers expressing solidarity with Palestine have been boycotting literature festivals that invite Israeli authors, or accept sponsorship money from companies with close ties to the Israeli government and army. What are your thoughts on this?

Literature festivals have always had a political dimension. I remember that politicians used to come and inaugurate the Jaipur Literature Festival. I have been out of touch with them. But I must say that writers who feel strongly must speak up. I hate conflicts of any kind, and I think that this one should not have started in the first place. It is the result of one world leader who has gone out of control. But there will come a day when his name will be forgotten.

In your book Scenes from the Magic Mountain, you write about how litchi orchards in the Doon Valley are disappearing because “there’s more money in selling the land” and building housing colonies and high-rise buildings. As someone who writes with such warmth and affection for trees, how do you sit with the grief that comes with change?

The British created hill stations as getaway places for families that wanted to escape the heat. They have now become pleasure resorts for prosperous middle-class tourists. There was a period in the 1950s and 60s when there was a slump. People didn’t go to hill stations all that much. You could buy a big house for 15 or 20 thousand rupees. Now you need 15 or 20 crores.

Hill stations have become, you might say, targets of tourism. Naturally, the local traders and business owners want tourists because tourists bring them money. Who doesn’t want money? We all do. But this has led to a lot of construction, and the valley has changed over the years.

A mountain was never meant to sustain thousands of buildings or provide parking space for thousands of cars, so we have landslides now. Humans have done their best to destroy the mountains, and the mountains seem to have decided that they have had enough of our stupidity.

Chintan Girish Modi is a journalist, educator, poet, fiction writer, and literary critic. His work has appeared in anthologies like 101 Indian Children’s Books We Love (2013), Borderlines:Volume 1 (2015), Clear Hold Build (2019), Fearless Love (2019), and Bent Book (2020).