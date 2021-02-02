IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Budget 2021: Hydrogen mission; solar energy, clean air among focus areas
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference in New Delhi, on February 1, 2021. (Bloomberg)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference in New Delhi, on February 1, 2021. (Bloomberg)
budget

Budget 2021: Hydrogen mission; solar energy, clean air among focus areas

Centre’s clean air programme got a shot in the arm with Sitharaman announcing a fund of 2,217 crore for air pollution control in 42 cities
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:39 AM IST

The Centre will launch a Hydrogen Energy Mission in 2021-22 for generating hydrogen from green power sources. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of a hydrogen mission could go a long way in reducing India’s carbon footprint, experts said.

According to a report titled “The Potential Role of Hydrogen in India – Harnessing the Hype” by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) released in December last year, demand for hydrogen could increase by at least 5-fold by 2050, continuing to grow in the second half of the century in India.

Demand for hydrogen is at around 6 metric tonne (MT) per annum, mainly from industry sectors, such as fertilizers and refineries. This can increase to around 28 MT by 2050 mainly due to cost reductions in key technologies and a push to reduce carbon footprint. Demand will mainly grow in steel and road transport, shipping and aviation sectors. The report also projected that India would require 40 MT of green hydrogen to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060. “I am glad this is happening now,” said TERI director general Ajay Mathur.

Also read | What Union Budget 2021-2022 gets right: HT Editorial

Hydrogen from renewables can be produced through various methods, one of them is to use renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen in an electrolyser, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

Hydrogen from renewable sources can play a critical role in heavy-duty, long-distance transport. While battery operated electric vehicles (BEV) will become competitive for heavy-duty transport, hydrogen production will be needed. It will also play a critical role in production of ammonia which is currently being produced from fossil-fuel based hydrogen.

“The Hydrogen Energy Mission will be critical because hydrogen may be the only way to have zero carbon emissions from heavy industries like cement and steel -- provided that hydrogen is produced by electrolysis from renewable electricity,” said Ulka Kelkar, director, Climate Program, World Resources Institute, India.

The Budget also gave a boost to solar energy by proposing to provide a capital infusion of 1,000 crore to the Solar Energy Corporation of India and 1,500 crore to the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency. “To build up domestic capacity, we will notify a phased manufacturing plan for solar cells and solar panels. At present, to encourage domestic production, we are raising duty on solar inverters from 5% to 20%, and on solar lanterns from 5% to 15%,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Centre’s clean air programme also got a shot in the arm with Sitharaman announcing a fund of 2,217 crore for air pollution control in 42 cities with a million plus population.

The Centre had approved the release of 2,200 crore last year based on recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission. The grant is meant to be utilised for air quality improvement measures under the National Clean Air Programme including capacity building of the local urban bodies as well as state pollution control boards to improve monitoring of air pollution levels in these cities. Delhi, however, is not among cities to receive funds under this grant.

Further, under the Swachch Bharat Mission, Sitharaman has announced a focus on complete faecal sludge management and waste water treatment, segregation at source of garbage, reduction in single-use plastic, reduction in air pollution by effectively managing waste from construction-and-demolition activities and bioremediation of all legacy dump sites. This will be implemented with a total financial allocation of 141,678 crore over a period of five years from 2021-2026.

Sitharaman also announced a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and unfit vehicles. “This will help in encouraging fuel-efficient, environment friendly vehicles, thereby reducing vehicular pollution and oil import bill. Vehicles would undergo fitness tests in automated fitness centres after 20 years in case of personal vehicles, and after 15 years in case of commercial vehicles. Details of the scheme will be separately shared by the ministry,” she said.

Also read | Decoding the big numbers in the Union Budget ‘21-22

“We still haven’t seen the scrappage policy so we don’t know what the fine print is. The scrappage policy is meant to be a stimulus to the economy and will also result in transition to cleaner vehicles but it’s a voluntary policy so we will have to study the incentives and disincentives that come with it. There is continued focus on clean air in million plus cities and the government has now detailed out its waste management policy with waste management at source, management of landfills etc. A co-benefit of these will also be improved air quality, But we need to see how money for clean air was spent since last year. We actually need a performance budget to understand how the money is being utilised and what results its yielding,” said Anumita Roy Chowdhury, executive director, Centre for Science and Environment.

The Budget announced an outlay of more than 4,000 crore over five years for a Deep Ocean Mission which will cover deep ocean survey exploration and projects for the conservation of deep sea biodiversity.

“Drawing from the government’s Blue Economy policy, the budget makes allocations for expansion of shipping and inland waterways infrastructure along with 2,000 crore for PPP model in all major ports. In another section it discusses the need for the conservation of deep ocean biodiversity. Neither policy documents nor budget allocations recognize that these priorities could be in conflict. This is already visible in several new proposals including those proposed in the Little Andaman Islands or in the west coast in places like Karwar and Dahanu,” said Kanchi Kohli, legal researcher, Centre for Policy Research.

Environment ministry was allocated 3,100 crore for various programmes, including control of air pollution in Budget 2020-21. The revised estimates for 2020-21 was 2,015 crore and the new budget estimates for 2021-22 is 2,869 crore.

The newly formed Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and adjoining areas got a budget provision of 20 crore for its activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference in New Delhi, on February 1, 2021. (Bloomberg)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference in New Delhi, on February 1, 2021. (Bloomberg)
budget

Budget 2021: Hydrogen mission; solar energy, clean air among focus areas

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Centre’s clean air programme got a shot in the arm with Sitharaman announcing a fund of 2,217 crore for air pollution control in 42 cities
READ FULL STORY
Close
The old regime is beneficial for most types of profiles that we considered.(Getty Images)
The old regime is beneficial for most types of profiles that we considered.(Getty Images)
budget

What union budget means for your money

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Here is a graphic look at the tax you pay -
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian market delivered the best post-budget rise in 24 years.(ANI)
Indian market delivered the best post-budget rise in 24 years.(ANI)
budget

Budget FY22 brings big cheer to markets

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:13 AM IST
The BSE benchmark Sensex skyrocketed 2,315 points on Monday, propelled by gains in financial stocks, as market participants cheered a growth-oriented Union budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the government did spend more than what the last budget allocated to this heads, it has decided against continuing its distress relief push in the next fiscal year as things return to normal.(HT Photo)
While the government did spend more than what the last budget allocated to this heads, it has decided against continuing its distress relief push in the next fiscal year as things return to normal.(HT Photo)
budget

Will budget 2021-22 alleviate distress ?

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Allocation for National Social Assistance Programme, which was increased to 42,617 crore in 2020-21 (RE) from the 2020-21 BE allocation of 9,197 crore has been brought down to 9,200 crore in the 2021-22 BE numbers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The other potential game changer in the infra sector is the focus on asset monetisation.(HT Photo)
The other potential game changer in the infra sector is the focus on asset monetisation.(HT Photo)
budget

Will budget 2021-22 boost infra ?

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:21 AM IST
This year’s budget has announced the creation of a Development Finance Institution (DFI), an idea India tried in the pre-reforms era before giving up. What is new is the unprecedented expansion in scope for private sector activity in infrastructure this budget proposes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Monday that she expects the fiscal deficit to come down to 4.5% by 2025-26.(Bloomberg)
Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Monday that she expects the fiscal deficit to come down to 4.5% by 2025-26.(Bloomberg)
budget

Will budget 2021-22 balance the fisc?

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Not only has the fiscal deficit reached an all-time high of 9.5% of GDP in 2020-21,as per the Revised Estimates (RE) given in the 2021-22 budget, it is not expected to come down anytime soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The central government has pinned its hopes from public and private capital spending, and further enhancing ease of doing business.(HT Photo)
The central government has pinned its hopes from public and private capital spending, and further enhancing ease of doing business.(HT Photo)
budget

Will budget 2021-22 spur growth ?

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Fiscal deficit as a share of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has gone up from the 2020-21 Budget Estimate (BE) of 3.5% to a massive 9.5% according to the Revised Estimate (RE) numbers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India logo, as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament.(Reuters)
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India logo, as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament.(Reuters)
budget

Decoding the big numbers in the Union Budget '21-22

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman's budget sought to get India back on the road to recovery after the Covid-19 challenge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Insurance penetration in India is currently at 3.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) compared to the world average of 6.31%.(Getty Images)
Insurance penetration in India is currently at 3.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) compared to the world average of 6.31%.(Getty Images)
budget

FDI hike will boost insurance sector

Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:42 AM IST
Proposal likely to help local private insurers grow fast and expand presence in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The finance minister said the Central government will hold an at least 75% in LIC for the first five years after the IPO, and subsequently retain at least a 51% stake in the insurer.(Reuters)
The finance minister said the Central government will hold an at least 75% in LIC for the first five years after the IPO, and subsequently retain at least a 51% stake in the insurer.(Reuters)
budget

Government paves way to take LIC to the stock exchange

Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:37 AM IST
Announcing the budget for fiscal 2022, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to amend the LIC Act and bring the rules for LIC under the Companies Act to ensure that the insurer does not face regulatory hurdles in launching its IPO.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To give a further boost to digital transactions, I earmark <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500 crore for a proposed scheme that will provide financial incentive to promote digital modes of payment,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.(Mint)
To give a further boost to digital transactions, I earmark 1,500 crore for a proposed scheme that will provide financial incentive to promote digital modes of payment,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.(Mint)
budget

Union budget 2021: 1,500 crore scheme to boost digital payments

Livemint, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:26 AM IST
UPI transactions have increased continuously, clocking 2.3 bn transactions in January, up from 2.23 bn in December 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move is expected to benefit more than 200,000 companies in easing their compliance requirements, the finance minister said.(HT Photo)
The move is expected to benefit more than 200,000 companies in easing their compliance requirements, the finance minister said.(HT Photo)
budget

No restrictions on one-person companies: FM

Livemint, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:36 AM IST
OPCs will henceforth be allowed to convert into any other type of company at any time and will not face any restriction on either paid-up capital or turnover.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A finance ministry official said that apart from funding new projects, such an institution could also help revive stalled projects worth at least <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh crore.(PTI)
A finance ministry official said that apart from funding new projects, such an institution could also help revive stalled projects worth at least 10 lakh crore.(PTI)
budget

New institution for financing National Infrastructure Pipeline

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:16 AM IST
“The proposed DFI will have a lending portfolio of at least 5 lakh crore in three years’ time,” Sitharaman said, announcing that the government had allocated a sum of 20,000 crore to capitalise this institution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“To tackle the burgeoning problem of air pollution, I propose to provide an amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,217 crores for 42 urban centres with a million-plus population in this budget,” Sitharaman said.(PTI)
“To tackle the burgeoning problem of air pollution, I propose to provide an amount of 2,217 crores for 42 urban centres with a million-plus population in this budget,” Sitharaman said.(PTI)
budget

2,217-cr fund to aid pollution fight in cities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:10 AM IST
The clean air programme is planned for 42 cities with each having a population of more than a million people. This fund is not part of the allocation to the environment ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP