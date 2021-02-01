Union Budget: 2 PSU banks, 1 insurance firm to be privatised, LIC IPO this year
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that two public sector banks and one general insurance company will be privatised. She also said initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will take place in the financial year beginning April. The government also announced ₹20,000 crore recapitalisation of PSU banks.
"Other than IDBI Bank, we propose to take up the privatization of two Public Sector Banks and one General Insurance company in the year 2021-22. This would require legislative amendments and I propose to introduce the amendments in this Session itself," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.
However, the names of the banks that will be privatised have not been disclosed yet. The government which currently holds the majority stake in PSU banks, expects to bring down the stake in the two PSU banks below 51 per cent or sell the entire stake to private ownership.
The government has also not disclosed the name of the general insurance company that will be privatised.
Meanwhile, the government has already initiated the process for LIC IPO. Currently, the government owns the entire 100 per cent stake in LIC.
This entire plan is part of the government disinvestment programme. The government budgeted ₹1.75 lakh crore from stake sale in public sector companies and financial institutions in the fiscal year 2021-22. For the previous fiscal year, the government had proposed ₹2.10 lakh crore to be raised from disinvestment. However, the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the government's plan and the target for disinvestment has been lowered to ₹32,000 crore in the revised estimates.
Sitharaman also said that the strategic disinvestment of BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, BEML, Pawan Hans, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, among others would be completed in 2021-22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union budget opens floodgates for Chinese stainless-steel imports
- "This is a big unintentional gift to Chinese companies and will severely hit the domestic stainless-steel industry, which has been in financial stress for more than a decade." the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rural budget gets 10% hike, livelihood scheme gets 48% jump in fund
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Sitharaman quotes Tagore, talks of cricket to drive her point home
- While ancient Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar seems to be a personal favourite with Sitharaman, she quoted Tagore while referring to India emerging from the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China, crony capitalism figure in Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Union Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Fitness test of old vehicles should take place at earlier intervals
- "While SIAM awaits the details of the vehicle scrappage scheme, it hopes and requests that fitness testing and certification should be much earlier and at frequent intervals to ensure safety, environment friendliness and fuel saving," SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s $500 billion budget to spur growth leaves little for the poor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget: RSS offshoots frown at increased FDI and disinvestment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt expects Rs18,000 crore investment in electronics sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget: 2 PSU banks, 1 insurance firm to be privatised, LIC IPO this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Budget's focus on poll-bound states': Amarinder Singh slams Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget marginally raises spending for the ‘agriculture and allied activities’ sector by 2%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only concerned about having farm laws repealed, budget does not matter: Farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Anand Mahindra to Harsh Goenka: How industry leaders reacted to Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹1.1 crore for railways, allocation for education slashed by 6.13%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox