Anil Ambani offers to make himself available for ED via virtual appearance

Anil Ambani has offered to make himself available to Enforcement Directorate for the recording of his statement via virtual appearance, a spokesperson for the Reliance Group chairman said on Monday. Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani. (Mint)

“ED summons to Mr. Anil D. Ambani pertains solely to the recording of his statement,” the spokesperson said in a statement. He has offered to make himself available for the recording of his statement, “at any date and time suitable to ED”, via virtual appearance or recorded video.

ED has summoned Anil Ambani in a FEMA case relating to the Jaipur-Reengus highway project. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. had awarded an EPC contract for the construction of the road. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been operating the road for over four years.

“The matter is 15 years old, dates to 2010, and concerns issues related to a road contractor, as per an ED media release,” the Anil Ambani spokesperson said in the statement. “This was a purely domestic contract with no foreign exchange component involved whatsoever.”

“Anil Ambani for about 15 years—from April 2007 to March 2022—always served as a non-executive director at Reliance Infrastruture not in-charge for day-to-day operations of the company.”