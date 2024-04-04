Apple iPhone 16 series leak reveals huge design changes; check them all out here
A leak has suggested the design changes coming to the Apple iPhone 16 series.
Apple iPhone 16 series is set for launch sometime during the Fall period in 2024. However, with just months to go, the Cupertino-based tech giant has suffered a huge setback with the latest leaks revealing massive design changes likely coming to the Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The revelations have been made in a post on X by none other than tipster Sonny Dickson and he has rolled out some images to back up his claims.
Machined blanks
The images are of machined blanks, reported Forbes, and these are actually provided to peripheral manufacturers. They serve the purpose of giving manufacturers the exact ways to design their cases and other accessories that will go with these iPhones. These dimensions have to be exact to ensure a perfect fit when the consumers actually get their hands on them.
Read More: Apple services restored after brief outages globally: All you need to know
The leaked images indicate how much Apple has actually moved forward in terms of changing the design.
Action Button
Among the biggest changes is the presence of the Action Button on all phones in the series. Last year only the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max got them - the button had replaced the older mute button. The new Action Button can serve as the single-point entry to perform specific tasks. Not just for the end-user, this button will also benefit app makers as they can tailor their products accordingly.
Read More: Google may put AI content behind paywall. Will you pay for search engine too?
Apart from the Action button, there has been much talk about the roll out of a Capture button on iPhones too in the recent past. Exactly what purpose it will serve is as yet unknown, but it may well be linked to the camera, reported another Apple leaker called Instant Digital.
Read More: Elon Musk's X Community Notes launch in India: How you can sign up
Figuring from there, a Forbes report indicated that this button may well offer a “manual focus lock and a camera shutter”.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs