Apple iPhone 16 series leak reveals huge design changes; check them all out here

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 05:45 PM IST

A leak has suggested the design changes coming to the Apple iPhone 16 series.

Apple iPhone 16 series is set for launch sometime during the Fall period in 2024. However, with just months to go, the Cupertino-based tech giant has suffered a huge setback with the latest leaks revealing massive design changes likely coming to the Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The revelations have been made in a post on X by none other than tipster Sonny Dickson and he has rolled out some images to back up his claims.

Apple iPhone 16 series images have been leaked by tipster Sonny Dickson(Photo courtesy X/Sonny Dickson)
Apple iPhone 16 series images have been leaked by tipster Sonny Dickson(Photo courtesy X/Sonny Dickson)

Machined blanks

The images are of machined blanks, reported Forbes, and these are actually provided to peripheral manufacturers. They serve the purpose of giving manufacturers the exact ways to design their cases and other accessories that will go with these iPhones. These dimensions have to be exact to ensure a perfect fit when the consumers actually get their hands on them.

The leaked images indicate how much Apple has actually moved forward in terms of changing the design.

Action Button

Among the biggest changes is the presence of the Action Button on all phones in the series. Last year only the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max got them - the button had replaced the older mute button. The new Action Button can serve as the single-point entry to perform specific tasks. Not just for the end-user, this button will also benefit app makers as they can tailor their products accordingly.

Apart from the Action button, there has been much talk about the roll out of a Capture button on iPhones too in the recent past. Exactly what purpose it will serve is as yet unknown, but it may well be linked to the camera, reported another Apple leaker called Instant Digital.

Figuring from there, a Forbes report indicated that this button may well offer a “manual focus lock and a camera shutter”.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

