 Apple services restored after brief outages globally: All you need to know - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Apple services restored after brief outages globally: All you need to know

Reuters |
Apr 04, 2024 01:28 PM IST

Apple Outage: Issues were reported on Apple's fitness service Apple Fitness , as well as Arcade, Audiobooks, Books and Podcasts.

Issues with Apple services including its App Store, video and music streaming platforms Apple TV and Apple Music, were resolved after outages that affected users across multiple regions, the company's website showed.

Apple outage: Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France. Apple services were down for users in countries including the United States, Britain, India, China and Australia.(Reuters)
Apple outage: Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France. Apple services were down for users in countries including the United States, Britain, India, China and Australia.(Reuters)

Issues were also reported on Apple's fitness service Apple Fitness , as well as Arcade, Audiobooks, Books and Podcasts, according to Apple's system status pages for several countries reviewed by Reuters.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Google may put its AI content behind paywall. Will you pay for search engine as well?

Apple services were down for users in countries including the United States, Britain, India, China and Australia. The outage began at about 2213 GMT on Wednesday and lasted for more than an hour, the status pages showed.

Read more: Byju Raveendran's net worth is now zero from 17,545 crore in 2023: What happened?

More than 6,400 users flagged issues they faced while using the App Store, and both Apple TV and Apple Music had over 1,000 reports at the peak of the outage in the United States, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the cause of the outages.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Apple services restored after brief outages globally: All you need to know
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On