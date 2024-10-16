Blinkit introduces 10 minute return and exchange feature for apparel in select cities

The Zomato-owned quick commerce platform Blinkit has now introduced a new feature, allowing customers to return and exchange clothing and footwear within 10 minutes in select cities across India, to address issues regarding size and fit. Blinkit's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albinder Dhindsa announced the feature in a post on his X (Formerly Twitter) handle.

What are the details of Blinkit's new apparel return and exchange feature?

“Customers can initiate a return/ exchange in case of a size or fit issue with the delivered product,” he wrote. “This solves a crucial problem of size anxiety for categories like clothing and footwear.”

“The cool part - return or exchange will happen within 10 minutes of raising a request!” he added.

Which cities will Blinkit's new apparel return and exchange feature be available in?

Dhindsa further wrote that the feature had been tested in Delhi-NCR for a couple of weeks and it is now enabled for Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune, with even more cities to be added soon.

However, no specific details regarding the process of the has been formally released by the platform.

Blinkit features a range of apparel choices from brands including Adidas, Boldfit, Jockey, Liberty, Paragon, US Polo Association, XYXX, and so on.

The new feature comes as a response to the increasing competition from Zepto, Swiggy's Instamart, Flipkart's Minutes, and BigBasket's BBNow within the quick commerce space which is worth around $5.5 billion as a whole.

Currently Zepto gives a 72-hour exchange policy for apparel items, but only for those which are damaged or defective.

