Eight common medicines for treating a variety of ailments now to get costlier, check details: Report

ByHT News Desk
Oct 16, 2024 05:14 PM IST

This comes after drug manufacturers issued applications to increase prices due to increased cost of ingredients, production, and exchange rates

Eight common medicines for treating Asthma, Glaucoma, Thalassemia, Tuberculosis, and even mental health disorders like Bipolar Disorder, will get costlier because the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has approved a price hike for 11 scheduled formulations of these medicines by 50% of their current ceiling price, according to a Financial Express report.

Eight common medicines for treating Asthma, Glaucoma, Thalassemia, Tuberculosis, and even mental health disorders like Bipolar Disorder, will get costlier because the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has approved a price hike for 11 scheduled formulations of these medicines by 50% of their current ceiling price(Yves Herman/Reuters)
Eight common medicines for treating Asthma, Glaucoma, Thalassemia, Tuberculosis, and even mental health disorders like Bipolar Disorder, will get costlier because the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has approved a price hike for 11 scheduled formulations of these medicines by 50% of their current ceiling price(Yves Herman/Reuters)

This comes after drug manufacturers issued applications to increase prices due to increased cost of ingredients, production, and exchange rates, according to the report.

The ceiling prices for which formulations have been increased?

The formulations for which the ceiling prices have been revised include the following:

  • Benzyl Penicillin 10 lakh IU injection
  • Atropine injection 06.mg/ml
  • Streptomycin powder for injection 750 mg and 1000 mg
  • Salbutamol tablet 2 mg and 4 mg and respirator solution 5 mg/ml
  • Pilocarpine 2% drops
  • Cefadroxil tablet 500 mg
  • Desferrioxamine 500 mg for injection
  • Lithium tablets 300 mg

This comes after prices of 21 and 9 formulations were increased by 50% in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

The NPPA also fixed the retail price of 20 new drugs under the provisions of the Drugs Prices Control Order (DPCO), 2013, according to the report.

The regulator also fixed the retail price of the cefuroxime axetil tablet from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, L- Carnitinr mecobalamin and folic acid tablet from cadila Pharmaceuticals.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
