Cipla's vice-chairman MK Hamied resigns citing age, his son Kamil to join board

Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said MK Hamied has resigned as Vice Chairman with effect from October 29 due to age and health. MK Hamied resigns as Cipla's Vice Chairman due to health concerns, effective October 29. Kamil Hamied will join the board as a Non-Executive Director from November 1, 2024, to ensure continuity.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to formally announce my resignation from the position of Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the company," he said in a letter to the board of directors.

The company said the board has also approved the appointment of Kamil Hamied as Non-Executive Director, with effect November 1, 2024.

"I am pleased to see that Kamil Hamied will be joining the Board as a Non-Executive Director to maintain continuity while representing the promoter family," MK Hamied said in the letter.