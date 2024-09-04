 Cipla's vice-chairman MK Hamied resigns citing age, his son Kamil to join board - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cipla's vice-chairman MK Hamied resigns citing age, his son Kamil to join board

PTI |
Sep 04, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Cipla's MK Hamied resigned due to age and health. Kamil Hamied is appointed as Non-Executive Director starting November 1, 2024.

Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said MK Hamied has resigned as Vice Chairman with effect from October 29 due to age and health.

MK Hamied resigns as Cipla's Vice Chairman due to health concerns, effective October 29. Kamil Hamied will join the board as a Non-Executive Director from November 1, 2024, to ensure continuity.
MK Hamied resigns as Cipla's Vice Chairman due to health concerns, effective October 29. Kamil Hamied will join the board as a Non-Executive Director from November 1, 2024, to ensure continuity.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to formally announce my resignation from the position of Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the company," he said in a letter to the board of directors.

Read more: Apple may discontinue these iPhones, iPads, Watch after September 9: Details

The company said the board has also approved the appointment of Kamil Hamied as Non-Executive Director, with effect November 1, 2024.

Read more: IIM-A executive MBA's highest salary falls to 6 year low. The lowest package is…

"I am pleased to see that Kamil Hamied will be joining the Board as a Non-Executive Director to maintain continuity while representing the promoter family," MK Hamied said in the letter.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On