E-commerce disputes on the rise, shows data
- E-commerce disputes raised by buyers through the national consumer helpline (1800-11-4000) have outstripped complaints with regard to offline purchases, data from the consumer affairs ministry shows.
omplaints of botched online shopping experiences have risen to unprecedented levels, as millions o urban Indian households take to online shopping in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
E-commerce disputes raised by buyers through the national consumer helpline (1800-11-4000) have outstripped complaints with regard to offline purchases, data from the consumer affairs ministry shows.
Frm April 2020 to February 2021, consumers logged 188,262 disputes or claims related to e-commerce transactions. At 22%, this share was the highest among five segments including banking, telecom, electronic products and consumer durables.
For the April 2019-March 2020 period, the number stood at 1,54,122, as against 1,03,364 during April 2018-March 2019, showing a sequential rise.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority has so far issued 37 show cause notices, including to e-tailers and travel portals. The authority has also issued 135 notices for violation of package commodity rules, including display of a misleading country of origin.
In July 2020, the government had notified a slew of new e-commerce rules, known as the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, as part of its amended Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
According to consumer affairs secretary Leena Nandan, the concept of “convergence companies”, or sellers and firms already integrated with the national consumer helpline, has helped quicken redressal.
Such companies, who are automatically directed to complaints made through the national helpline, now stand at 647, up from 506 in 2019.
Consumers can now also file online complaints through the “e-daakhil portal”, Nandan said. This facility is functional in 17 states.
Cheaper models to fuel Volkswagen’s India drive
- The world’s largest automaker is ramping up local sourcing of auto parts to offer more affordable ownership costs as it prepares to start selling the Kushaq mid-sized sport-utility vehicle in July.
Chinese vendors may supply gear to India
- Barring Chinese vendors could have cost implications for telcos, especially as India prepares for the rollout of 5G wireless service later this year or early 2022.
Government planning crackdown on apps offering cash loans online
- The central bank constituted on January 13 a working group on digital lending, including lending through online platforms and mobile apps, after such reports poured in.
US whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute
Household debt soars to 37.1% of GDP, savings plunge 10.4% in Q2: RBI report
Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion
Market cap of 8 of top 10 valued companies tanks over ₹1.38 lakh crore
- During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 933.84 points or 1.83 per cent.
Gold prices struggle in India this week; demand remains subdued
- The demand for buying gold in the country however remained subdued over the week which had perked up earlier this month after prices of the yellow metal dropped to nearly one-year level of ₹44,150, news agency Reuters reported, citing gold dealers.
Laxmi Organic IPO share allocation: How to check status
- Here's how to check the allotment status of Laxmi Organic IPO
US jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
Qualcomm CEO says shortage of older chips likely to ease sooner
Toyota suspends Czech operations as auto-chip shortage worsens
- The Kolin factory will be on hiatus from Monday, March 22, due to low supplies of semiconductors caused by production delays after the cold weather in the US, spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto said Saturday. The facility assembles the compact car Aygo for the European market.
Checklist of financial tasks which need to be completed before March 31
- Here’s a checklist of all the financial tasks which need to be performed before March 31, 2021
PSB Directors to get lessons in corporate governance
- The course content, the bureau said, should necessarily be designed for induction of new directors, the orientation of nominee directors and knowledge updates for seasoned directors.