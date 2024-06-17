Eid bank holiday 2024: Banks in these states will be closed on June 17

Public and private banks will remain closed in many states today (June 17) on account of Eid ul-Adha, as per the holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list. Banks will remain closed in all states except Mizoram, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. On June 18, banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar. Eid bank holiday 2024: Banks will remain closed in these states on June 17 on account of Eid. (Reuters)

Long weekend in these cities for banks

Banks will be closed for two consecutive days on June 16 (Sunday), June 17 (Monday), and June 18 (Tuesday) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Can you use net banking on bank holidays?

Yes, even when bank branches are closed for customers to visit, you can still use online banking mode. When bank branches are shut, you can use the Internet, mobile applications, and ATMs. Although, in case you need assistance from bank staff, you will not be able to do so in case of a banking holiday. For this, you will have to prepare for in-person visits as per the state-specific holiday list.

What about weekend holidays as per the RBI?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) designates holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts but they may differ from state to state. As per this, banks are closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. The first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month are working Saturdays for banks.