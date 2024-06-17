 Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain closed for Eid-ul-Adha - Hindustan Times
Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain closed for Eid-ul-Adha

ByHT News Desk
Jun 17, 2024 07:37 AM IST

Trading on both the NSE and the BSE will resume on June 18.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today (June 17) on account of Eid-ul-Adha. Additionally, trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, and currency derivatives will also remain closed for the day. Interest rate derivatives will remain shut as well.

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

For commodity derivatives segment, the morning session from 9am to 5pm will be closed while the evening session from 5pm to 11.55pm will remain open.

When will trading resume on NSE and BSE?

Trading on both the NSE and the BSE will resume on June 18.

When is the next stock market holiday this year?

The Indian stock market will remain closed on July 17 (Muharram).

What are the remaining stock market holidays in 2024?

In the calendar year 2024, BSE has listed 14 holidays for equity, equity derivatives, and SLB segments. You can check out the complete list of stock market holidays here: https://www.bseindia.com/

As per the list, markets will be shut for Muharram (July 17), Independence Day (August 15), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Diwali (November 1), Gurunanak Jayanti (November 15) and Christmas (December 25).

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

News / Business / Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain closed for Eid-ul-Adha
