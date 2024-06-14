Eid stock market holiday 2024: Are NSE, BSE closed on Monday, June 17?
Eid stock market holiday 2024: The Indian stock market will resume trading on June 18, according to the BSE and NSE websites.
NSE and BSE will remain shut on Monday- June 17- on the account of Bakri Id. As per BSE's website, equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB segment will also remain shut on June 17. The Indian stock market will resume trading on June 18, according to the BSE and NSE websites. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will also be closed for the morning session on June 17. Although, it will resume trading in the evening from 5 pm until 11:30/11:55pm.
When is the next stock market holiday in 2024?
The Indian stock market will remain closed on July 17 (Muharram).
Complete list of stock market holiday in 2024
In the calendar year 2024, BSE has listed 14 holidays for equity, equity derivatives, and SLB segments. The complete list is available on https://www.bseindia.com/
In 2024, the markets were shut for Republic Day (January 26), Mahashivaratri (March 8), Holi (March 25), Good Friday (March 2029), Ramzan Id (April 11), Ram Navami (April 17) and Maharashtra Day (May 1).
They will be closed for Bakri Id (June 17), Muharram (July 17), Independence Day (August 15), Mahatma Gandhi (October 2), Diwali (November 1), Gurunanak Jayanti (November 15) and Christmas (December 25).
