 Eid stock market holiday 2024: Are NSE, BSE closed on Monday, June 17? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Eid stock market holiday 2024: Are NSE, BSE closed on Monday, June 17?

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2024 02:00 PM IST

Eid stock market holiday 2024: The Indian stock market will resume trading on June 18, according to the BSE and NSE websites.

NSE and BSE will remain shut on Monday- June 17- on the account of Bakri Id. As per BSE's website, equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB segment will also remain shut on June 17. The Indian stock market will resume trading on June 18, according to the BSE and NSE websites. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will also be closed for the morning session on June 17. Although, it will resume trading in the evening from 5 pm until 11:30/11:55pm.

Eid stock market holiday 2024: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Eid stock market holiday 2024: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Read more: Eid bank holiday June 2024: Are banks open or closed on June 17?

When is the next stock market holiday in 2024?

The Indian stock market will remain closed on July 17 (Muharram).

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Complete list of stock market holiday in 2024

In the calendar year 2024, BSE has listed 14 holidays for equity, equity derivatives, and SLB segments. The complete list is available on https://www.bseindia.com/

In 2024, the markets were shut for Republic Day (January 26), Mahashivaratri (March 8), Holi (March 25), Good Friday (March 2029), Ramzan Id (April 11), Ram Navami (April 17) and Maharashtra Day (May 1). 

Read more: Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on June 15, 2024?

They will be closed for Bakri Id (June 17), Muharram (July 17), Independence Day (August 15), Mahatma Gandhi (October 2), Diwali (November 1), Gurunanak Jayanti (November 15) and Christmas (December 25).

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Eid stock market holiday 2024: Are NSE, BSE closed on Monday, June 17?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On