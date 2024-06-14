Eid bank holiday June 2024: Are banks open or closed on June 17?
Eid bank holiday: RBI designates holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and Banks' Closing of Accounts.
Banks will be closed on Monday- June 17, 2024 to mark Eid ul-Adha. This means both public and private banks across India will be closed on Monday and services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and other banking transactions will remain unavailable for bank customers. On bank holidays, customers can use net banking, mobile banking and ATMs.
Upcoming bank holidays in June 2024:
Banks are closed on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month, and on all Sundays. For Eid ul-Adha, banks in Jammu and Srinagar will observe an extended holiday on June 18. Banks will be closed from June 16 (Sunday) through June 18 (Tuesday), making it a three-day break. Customers are advised to plan their bank visits accordingly.
June 16, 2024 (Sunday)
June 17, 2024 (Monday): Eid ul-Adha
June 18, 2024 (Tuesday): Banks are closed for Eid ul-Adha in Jammu and Srinagar.
June 22: Banks are closed on account of the fourth Saturday.
June 23: Banks are closed on account of Sunday.
June 30: Banks are closed on account of Sunday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) designates holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts but they may differ from state to state.
