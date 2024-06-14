 Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on June 15, 2024? - Hindustan Times
Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on June 15, 2024?

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2024 01:09 PM IST

June 15 bank holiday: Bank holidays are designated by RBI under Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement holidays and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays of each month as well on Sundays. Both private and public sector banks are closed on these days therefore customers must check if the banks are open on a specific Saturday before visiting the branch. Bank holidays are designated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

June 15 bank holiday: Bank holidays are designated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, this may differ from state to state.
June 15 bank holiday: Bank holidays are designated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, this may differ from state to state.

Are banks closed on June 15, 2024?

No, June 15 is not a bank holiday as it is the third Saturday of the month. As per RBI rules, banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays of the month while first, third and fifth Saturdays are working days.

Can you use net banking or mobile banking on bank holidays?

Yes, bank customers can use internet and mobile applications for their banking transactions. However, in case you need assistance, bank staff will not be available on the days designated as holidays.

Can you use ATMs on bank holidays?

Yes, ATMs will continue to be open even if banks are closed.

June Bank holidays list

Bank holidays are on the following days in June. However, this may differ from state to state.

June 15: Banks will be closed in Mizoram for YMA Day and in Odisha for Raja Sankranti.

June 17: For Bakri Eid, banks will remain closed across India, except in Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh.

June 18: : Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

News / Business / Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on June 15, 2024?
