Flipkart launches ‘Big Billion Days Sale’ from Sept 23: Check offers, discounts, top deals

Leading e-commerce platform Flipkart has announced its annual sales, Big Billion Days Sale 2025, will kick off on September 23. During the annual event the shoppers can expect huge discounts ahead of the festive season. Like every year, customers will get wide-ranging discounts across various categories of items, including smartphones, laptops, televisions, home appliances, and audio products.(Flipkart.com)

Like every year, customers will get wide-ranging discounts across various categories of items, including smartphones, laptops, televisions, home appliances, and audio products.

Flipkar has also partnered up with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer 10 per cent instant discounts. The e-commerce platform also hinted at “double discounts” on selected categories, including electronics and large appliances.

Huge discounts

The top deals offered by Flipkart include Apple’s iPhone 16, which is expected to see notable price cuts ahead of the iPhone 17 launch.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24, Intel-powered laptops, large-screen smart TVs, washing machines, and earbuds such as the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS are others that await heavy discounts.

The sale is also expected to feature new product launches, including the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series and the Galaxy S25 FE.

Additionally, purchasing flight tickets would also be easier for users as the platform will be providing a flat discount of ₹3500 on round trip tickets and up to ₹25,000 discount on international flight ticket bookings.

Discounted Electronics and Gadgets

The Big Billion Days Sale will offer exciting deals on leading smartphones, including iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and Motorola Edge 60 Pro.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series, featuring Galaxy AI, Galaxy S25 FE and Moto Edge 60, is likely to be highlighted.

Since, one of the title sponsors of the sale is Intel Core, one can expect steep discounts on premium laptops.

The announcement of the Flipkart annual event also comes at a time when the government is set to reduce Goods and Services Tax (GST) tax on most items.