Samsung to relaunch Galaxy S24 in India. This time with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip

In 2024, Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 model with the Exynos 2400 chip in India. Whereas, in a few regions, the smartphone was launched with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Now, after nearly two years, the South Korean giant is bringing the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S24 in India, which is being called “Galaxy S24 Snapdragon”. Flipkart has also listed the smartphone with a dedicated microsite that says “Coming Soon”, confirming its upcoming availability in the country. Know what the older generation model with a new chipset will offer. Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon spotted on Flipkart with a new chipset.(Flipkart)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon launch

Samsung is introducing the Galaxy S24 Snapdragon in India, which is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Earlier, the smartphone was powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400 chip, but now it is expected to discontinue in the country as a new Snapdragon model is launching soon.

The announcement comes soon after the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launch, which is also equipped with Exynos 2400. We expect that Samsung has upgraded the processor for the Galaxy S24 to continue the sale of the device in the country. However, the Galaxy S24 Plus is still available with the Exynos chip.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon will be available at a starting price of Rs. 74,999for the 8GB+128GB version, and the 8GB+256 GB version will be available for Rs. 79,999. The smartphone will launch with Android 15 out of the box, giving buyers an extra year of usage. For information, the Exynos variant of the model was launched with Android 14 out of the box. As far as sale is concerned, Samsung is yet to reveal the launch or sale date of the new Galaxy S24 Snapdragon model.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon: Specs and features

The Galaxy S24 Snapdragon will feature a similar 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will offer vision booster technology. It will come with the same triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with optical zoom. Lastly, it will be backed by a 4000mAh battery.