Forbes billionaires list: 25 Indians make their debut in 2024; know who they are

There has been a massive jump in Indian billionaires as was made clear by the Forbes billionaires list of 2024 released on Wednesday. Even as the Forbes list has as many as 200 Indians, which is a big jump over the 169 mentioned last year, there are some 25 individuals who have also made their debut. Among them are Renuka Jagtiani, Naresh Trehan, Onkar Kanwar, Kabir Mulchandani and others. Renuka Jagtiani, CEO of e-commerce conglomerate, Landmark Group, has been listed on the Forbes billionaires list.(Landmark Group)

The chairperson and CEO of Landmark Group, Renuka Jagtiani’s net worth is $4.8 billion; the founder and chairman of the Medanta hospital chain, Naresh Trehan’s net worth is $1.4 billion; the chairman of Apollo Tyres, Onkar Kanwar’s net worth is $1.4 billion; and the proprietor of FIVE Holdings, Kabir Mulchandani’s net worth is $2 billion.

Notably, the wealth accumulated by the entire 200 adds up to a hefty $954 billion. Importantly, this number indicates a huge surge in wealth too. This is a massive 41% increase from the 2023 total wealth of $675 billion held by 169 individuals.

Forbes list of Indian billionaires

Who are these 25 individuals making their debut on the Forbes list?

* Renuka Jagtiani

* Naresh Trehan

* Onkar Kanwar

* Kabir Mulchandani

* Ajay Jaisinghani

* Anil Gupta

* Ramesh Kunhikannan

* Mahaveer Prasad Taparia

* Vijay Agarwal

* Girdhari Jaisinghani

* Motilal Oswal

* Kalpana Parekh

* Lalit Khaitan

* Nikhil Merchant

* Pradeep Rathod

* Shivratan Taparia

* Irfan Razack

* Shashishekar Pandit

* Subbamma Jasti

* Noaman Razack

* Rezwan Razack

* Shivratan Agarwal

* Ramesh Jaisinghani

* Alpana Dangi

* Naresh Jain

While these are the new faces on the list, the top 5 from India are none other than Mukesh Ambani with $116 bn, Gautam Adani with $84 bn, Shiv Nadar with $36.9 bn, Savitri Jindal and family $33.5 bn and Dilip Shanghvi with $26.7 bn.

Even as the list of old billionaires on the Forbes list remains more or less constant, it is the new additions every year that grab attention and puts the spotlight on their well-performing companies.