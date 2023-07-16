Gold and silver prices on July 16: Check latest rates in your city

The price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) in India hovered near ₹60,000 on Sunday. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is cheaper by ₹5,000 and customers will have to shell out ₹55,000. The cost of both 22 and 24-carat gold stayed constant for the third consecutive day as one gram of 22K gold stood at ₹5500, while 8 grams can be bought for ₹44,000. The cost of 22 carat gold stood at ₹ 55,500 for 10 grams in Chennai,(REUTERS)

According to the Goodreturns website, it will cost ₹5,50,000 to buy 100 grams of 22-carat gold. The same quantity in 24-carat variety will cost ₹6,00,000 as one gram of 24-carat gold currently retails at ₹6000. Customers must pay ₹48,000 to get 8 grams of 24-carat gold.

The cost of 22 carat gold stood at ₹55,500 for 10 grams in Chennai, while the same quantity of 24 carat variety can be bought for ₹60,550. Meanwhile, ten grams of 22 and 24 carat gold was priced at ₹55,150 and ₹60,150/10 grams, respectively, in Noida.

City 22 Gold (price per 10 gram) 24K Gold (price per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,050 ₹ 60,050 Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Chennai ₹ 55,500 ₹ 60,550 Delhi ₹ 55,150 ₹ 60,150

It is advised to check with local jewellers for the exact rates as the prices stated above are not inclusive of GST, TCS, and other charges.

Silver prices

The price of silver rose by ₹0.40 per gram for the second consecutive day. Customers must pay ₹77.50, ₹620, ₹775, ₹7750, and ₹77,500 to buy one gram, eight grams, 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kilogram of silver, respectively.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 775 Bengaluru ₹ 768 Chennai ₹ 818 Delhi ₹ 775 Hyderabad ₹ 818 Kolkata ₹ 775 Mumbai ₹ 775

