Gold and silver prices on July 16: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jul 16, 2023 11:18 AM IST

According to the Goodreturns website, it will cost ₹5,50,000 to buy 100 grams of 22-carat gold.

The price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) in India hovered near 60,000 on Sunday. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is cheaper by 5,000 and customers will have to shell out 55,000. The cost of both 22 and 24-carat gold stayed constant for the third consecutive day as one gram of 22K gold stood at 5500, while 8 grams can be bought for 44,000.

The cost of 22 carat gold stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,500 for 10 grams in Chennai,(REUTERS)
According to the Goodreturns website, it will cost 5,50,000 to buy 100 grams of 22-carat gold. The same quantity in 24-carat variety will cost 6,00,000 as one gram of 24-carat gold currently retails at 6000. Customers must pay 48,000 to get 8 grams of 24-carat gold.

The cost of 22 carat gold stood at 55,500 for 10 grams in Chennai, while the same quantity of 24 carat variety can be bought for 60,550. Meanwhile, ten grams of 22 and 24 carat gold was priced at 55,150 and 60,150/10 grams, respectively, in Noida.

City22 Gold (price per 10 gram)24K Gold (price per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,050 60,050
Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad 55,000 60,000
Chennai 55,500 60,550
Delhi 55,150 60,150

It is advised to check with local jewellers for the exact rates as the prices stated above are not inclusive of GST, TCS, and other charges.

Silver prices

The price of silver rose by 0.40 per gram for the second consecutive day. Customers must pay 77.50, 620, 775, 7750, and 77,500 to buy one gram, eight grams, 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kilogram of silver, respectively.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 775
Bengaluru 768
Chennai 818
Delhi 775
Hyderabad 818
Kolkata 775
Mumbai 775

