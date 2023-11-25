close_game
Gold and silver prices on November 25: Check latest rates for your city

Gold and silver prices on November 25: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 25, 2023 08:32 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver today? Here are their prices for the day.

The daily rates of gold are unchanged on Saturday and 22 carat (K) gold is priced at 5680 per gram, and 24K, at 6197 per gram, according to the Goodreturns website. Higher quantities of 22K gold are rated at 45,440 (8 grams), 56,800 (10 grams) and 5,68,000 (100 grams), while for 24K, these are priced at 49,576 (8 grams), 61,970 (10 grams) and 6,19,700 (100 grams).

FILE PHOTO: A saleswoman displays a gold necklace to a customer inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Mumbai, India April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
Today's gold prices in India

City22K gold price (per 10 gram)24K gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 56,850 62,020
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 56,800 61,970
Chennai 57,300 62,500
Delhi 56,950 62,120

Buyers must, however, note that the daily gold prices mentioned above do not include GST, TCS, and other levies, and, therefore, the rates given here are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact prices for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 762
Bengaluru 750
Chennai, Hyderabad 792

Silver too has the same daily rate as on the previous day, as per Goodreturns. For one gram of silver, therefore, customers must pay 76.20, and 609.60 (8 grams), 762 (10 grams), 7620 (100 grams) and 76,200 (1 kilogram).

Saturday, November 25, 2023
