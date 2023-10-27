Gold and silver prices on October 27: Check latest rates for your city

On Friday, the daily price of 22 and 24-carat (K) gold is at ₹5681 and ₹6197 per gram, respectively, increasing by Re 1 per gram from the previous day. As per the Goodreturns website, eight gram of 22K of the yellow metal comes for ₹45,448, ₹56,810 (10 gram) and ₹5,68,100 (100 gram). FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A woman picks a gold earring at a jewellery shop in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 24, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo/File Photo

The corresponding rates for 24K gold are ₹49,576, ₹61,970, and ₹6,19,700, respectively.

Today's gold prices in India

Buyers must, however, note that the gold rates mentioned above do not include GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. For the exact daily price, one must contact their local jeweller.

City 22K gold (price/10 gram) 24K gold (price/10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 56,860 ₹ 62,020 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 56,810 ₹ 61,970 Chennai ₹ 57,010 ₹ 62,210 Delhi ₹ 56,960 ₹ 62,120

Today's silver prices in India

For silver, meanwhile, customers will have to pay the same price as yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. This means that one gram silver is rated at ₹75.10, eight gram at ₹600.80; ₹751 (10 gram), ₹7510 (100 gram) and ₹75,100 (1 kilogram).

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 751 Bengaluru ₹ 737.50 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 780

