Gold and silver prices on October 31: Check latest rates for your city

On Tuesday, the daily price of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold is down by Re 1 per gram from the previous day, as per the Goodreturns website. One gram of 22K gold, therefore, is rated at ₹5719, eight gram at ₹45,752, while 10 gram and 100 gram come for ₹57,190 and ₹5,71,900, respectively. Representational Image

Similarly, one gram of 24K gold is priced at ₹6239, ₹49,912 (eight gram), ₹62,390 (10 gram) and ₹6,23,900 (100 gram).

Today's gold prices in India

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 57,240 ₹ 62,430 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 57,190 ₹ 46,800; ₹ 46,790 (Mumbai) Chennai ₹ 57,340 ₹ 62,550 Delhi ₹ 57,350 ₹ 62,540

Buyers must, however, note that the daily gold prices mentioned here are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact rate for that day, one must contact their local jeweller.

Today's silver prices in India

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 756 Bengaluru ₹ 740 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 785

Silver, meanwhile, can be purchased at the same rate as yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. The metal is rated at ₹75.60 (one gram), ₹604.80 (eight gram), ₹756 (10 gram), ₹7560 (100 gram) and ₹75,600 (1 kilogram).

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON