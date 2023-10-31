Gold and silver prices on October 31: Check latest rates for your city
Here is how much you must pay for gold and silver today.
On Tuesday, the daily price of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold is down by Re 1 per gram from the previous day, as per the Goodreturns website. One gram of 22K gold, therefore, is rated at ₹5719, eight gram at ₹45,752, while 10 gram and 100 gram come for ₹57,190 and ₹5,71,900, respectively.
Similarly, one gram of 24K gold is priced at ₹6239, ₹49,912 (eight gram), ₹62,390 (10 gram) and ₹6,23,900 (100 gram).
Today's gold prices in India
|City
|22K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹57,240
|₹62,430
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹57,190
|₹46,800; ₹46,790 (Mumbai)
|Chennai
|₹57,340
|₹62,550
|Delhi
|₹57,350
|₹62,540
Buyers must, however, note that the daily gold prices mentioned here are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact rate for that day, one must contact their local jeweller.
Today's silver prices in India
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹756
|Bengaluru
|₹740
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹785
Silver, meanwhile, can be purchased at the same rate as yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. The metal is rated at ₹75.60 (one gram), ₹604.80 (eight gram), ₹756 (10 gram), ₹7560 (100 gram) and ₹75,600 (1 kilogram).