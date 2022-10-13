Home / Business / Gold and silver prices today: Check latest rates in your city on October 13

business
Published on Oct 13, 2022 11:25 AM IST

Gold and silver prices today, October 13: While gold is costlier by up to ₹11 per gramme, silver prices are down by ₹1.20 per gramme.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

On Thursday, gold is costlier by up to 11 per gramme than yesterday. According to Goodreturns, which tracks the daily rates of gold and silver, 1 gramme each of 22 and 24 carat (K) of the former is available for 4,675 and 5,100 respectively, up from 4,665 and 5,089 per gramme a day ago.

In Delhi, 10 grammes each of 22K and 24K gold is priced at 46,900 and 51,150, while an equal quantity in Chennai costs 47,400 an 51,710, and in Bengaluru, 46,800 and 51,050. Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai, you will have to pay 46,750 for 10 grammes of 22K of the metal and 51,000 for 24K.

In India, gold gets costlier if the rupee slides against the US dollar. The rates also depend on factors such as volatile policies, economic growth etc.

Today's silver prices in India

Meanwhile, silver prices are down 1.20 per gramme. Hence, in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 10 grammes of the metal cost 573, and 625 in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Silver rates in India are in tune with those of gold. If the gold prices go up, silver will follow suit. However, silver is always cheaper than gold.

