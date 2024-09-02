 Gold Rate Today 02-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city - Hindustan Times
Gold Rate Today 02-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Sep 02, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver Rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 73541.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 85270.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate decreased on Monday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7354.1 per gm, down by 360.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6736.4 per gm, down by 330.0.

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 1.4%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -2.95%. The silver rate is 85270.0 per kg, up by 80.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 73541.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 01-09-2024, the price of gold was 73181.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 27-08-2024 was 74203.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 85270.0/Kg. Yesterday on 01-09-2024, the price of silver was 85100.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 27-08-2024 was 86450.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 73685.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 01-09-2024, the price of gold was 73613.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 27-08-2024 was 73195.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 85190.0/Kg. Yesterday on 01-09-2024, the price of silver was 85270.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 27-08-2024 was 86450.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 74189.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 01-09-2024, the price of gold was 74261.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 27-08-2024 was 74131.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 85270.0/Kg. Yesterday on 01-09-2024, the price of silver was 85100.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 27-08-2024 was 86450.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 73829.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 01-09-2024, the price of gold was 73109.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 27-08-2024 was 73483.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 85270.0/Kg. Yesterday on 01-09-2024, the price of silver was 85100.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 27-08-2024 was 86450.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at 147.0 per 10 gm, down by 10.638 at the time of publishing.
The silver September 2024 MCX futures were trading at 82310.0 per kg, down by 1.171 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
