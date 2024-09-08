 Gold Rate Today 08-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city - Hindustan Times
Gold Rate Today 08-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Sep 08, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 73460.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 87000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has decreased on Sunday. The current rate stands at 7346.0 per gram, reflecting a decline of 68.0. Additionally, the price of 22 carat gold is 6735.0 per gram, down by 2.0.

In terms of recent fluctuations, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 0.02% over the past week and has decreased by 3.46% over the last month. The silver rate today is 87000.0 per kg, which is an increase of 3860.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate today in Delhi is 73460.0 for 10 grams. This is a decrease from the previous day's price of 73528.0 for the same quantity, and down from 73541.0 recorded a week ago on 02-09-2024.

Silver rate in Delhi: The current silver rate in Delhi is 87000.0 per kg. This marks a significant increase from 83140.0 per kg yesterday and is also up from 85270.0 per kg from last week.

Gold rate in Chennai: In Chennai, the gold rate today is 73310.0 for 10 grams, a decline from 73888.0 yesterday and a slight increase from 73685.0 a week ago.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is 92000.0 per kg, higher than 83140.0 per kg yesterday and 85190.0 per kg last week.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is 73310.0 for 10 grams, slightly down from 73384.0 yesterday and significantly lower than 74189.0 recorded last week.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai remains at 87000.0 per kg, matching the price from yesterday and last week.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is 73310.0 for 10 grams, which is an increase from 73025.0 yesterday but lower than 73829.0 from a week ago.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is 87000.0 per kg, consistent with the prices observed in other cities.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at 470.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 30.73 at the time of this report. Meanwhile, the silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at 3325.0 per kg, down by 24.842.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by multiple factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international factors such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
