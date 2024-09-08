Gold Rate Today 08-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has decreased on Sunday. The current rate stands at ₹7346.0 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹68.0. Additionally, the price of 22 carat gold is ₹6735.0 per gram, down by ₹2.0. Gold silver image

In terms of recent fluctuations, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 0.02% over the past week and has decreased by 3.46% over the last month. The silver rate today is ₹87000.0 per kg, which is an increase of ₹3860.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate today in Delhi is ₹73460.0 for 10 grams. This is a decrease from the previous day's price of ₹73528.0 for the same quantity, and down from ₹73541.0 recorded a week ago on 02-09-2024.

Silver rate in Delhi: The current silver rate in Delhi is ₹87000.0 per kg. This marks a significant increase from ₹83140.0 per kg yesterday and is also up from ₹85270.0 per kg from last week.

Gold rate in Chennai: In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹73310.0 for 10 grams, a decline from ₹73888.0 yesterday and a slight increase from ₹73685.0 a week ago.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹92000.0 per kg, higher than ₹83140.0 per kg yesterday and ₹85190.0 per kg last week.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹73310.0 for 10 grams, slightly down from ₹73384.0 yesterday and significantly lower than ₹74189.0 recorded last week.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai remains at ₹87000.0 per kg, matching the price from yesterday and last week.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹73310.0 for 10 grams, which is an increase from ₹73025.0 yesterday but lower than ₹73829.0 from a week ago.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹87000.0 per kg, consistent with the prices observed in other cities.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at ₹470.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of ₹30.73 at the time of this report. Meanwhile, the silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹3325.0 per kg, down by ₹24.842.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by multiple factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international factors such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.