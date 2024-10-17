Gold Rate Today 17-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7807.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of ₹510.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹7158.3 per gm, having risen by ₹470.0. Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -1.26%, and over the last month, it has decreased by -5.49%. The silver rate is steady at ₹100000.0 per kg.

Gold rate in Delhi: The price of gold in Delhi today stands at ₹78073.0/10 grams. In comparison, the price yesterday on 16-10-2024 was ₹77783.0/10 grams, while the price on 11-10-2024 was ₹76803.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹100000.0/Kg. This reflects no change from the price on 16-10-2024, which was also ₹100000.0/Kg, while the price last week on 11-10-2024 was ₹97000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The current price of gold in Chennai is ₹77921.0/10 grams. This is an increase from ₹77631.0/10 grams yesterday (16-10-2024) and ₹76651.0/10 grams last week (11-10-2024).

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹105600.0/Kg, unchanged from the previous day (16-10-2024) and an increase from ₹102600.0/Kg last week (11-10-2024).

Gold rate in Mumbai: In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹77927.0/10 grams, compared to ₹77637.0/10 grams yesterday (16-10-2024) and ₹76657.0/10 grams last week (11-10-2024).

Silver rate in Mumbai: The current silver rate in Mumbai is ₹99500.0/Kg, which is an increase from ₹99300.0/Kg yesterday (16-10-2024) and ₹96300.0/Kg last week (11-10-2024).

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold price in Kolkata today is ₹77925.0/10 grams, up from ₹77635.0/10 grams yesterday (16-10-2024) and ₹76655.0/10 grams last week (11-10-2024).

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹100800.0/Kg, unchanged from the price yesterday (16-10-2024) and up from ₹97700.0/Kg last week (11-10-2024).

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹1041.0 per 10 gm, down by ₹1.839 at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹94036.0 per kg, down by ₹0.564 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact prices. Additionally, international factors such as the global economic situation and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also influence gold rates in the Indian market.