Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
Gold Rate Today 17-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 17, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 78073.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 100000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The rate of 24 carat gold is 7807.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of 510.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7158.3 per gm, having risen by 470.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -1.26%, and over the last month, it has decreased by -5.49%. The silver rate is steady at 100000.0 per kg.

Gold rate in Delhi: The price of gold in Delhi today stands at 78073.0/10 grams. In comparison, the price yesterday on 16-10-2024 was 77783.0/10 grams, while the price on 11-10-2024 was 76803.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is 100000.0/Kg. This reflects no change from the price on 16-10-2024, which was also 100000.0/Kg, while the price last week on 11-10-2024 was 97000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The current price of gold in Chennai is 77921.0/10 grams. This is an increase from 77631.0/10 grams yesterday (16-10-2024) and 76651.0/10 grams last week (11-10-2024).

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is 105600.0/Kg, unchanged from the previous day (16-10-2024) and an increase from 102600.0/Kg last week (11-10-2024).

Gold rate in Mumbai: In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 77927.0/10 grams, compared to 77637.0/10 grams yesterday (16-10-2024) and 76657.0/10 grams last week (11-10-2024).

Silver rate in Mumbai: The current silver rate in Mumbai is 99500.0/Kg, which is an increase from 99300.0/Kg yesterday (16-10-2024) and 96300.0/Kg last week (11-10-2024).

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold price in Kolkata today is 77925.0/10 grams, up from 77635.0/10 grams yesterday (16-10-2024) and 76655.0/10 grams last week (11-10-2024).

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is 100800.0/Kg, unchanged from the price yesterday (16-10-2024) and up from 97700.0/Kg last week (11-10-2024).

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 1041.0 per 10 gm, down by 1.839 at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 94036.0 per kg, down by 0.564 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact prices. Additionally, international factors such as the global economic situation and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also influence gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
