Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold Rate Today 28-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 28, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today : The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77633.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 99200.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate increased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7763.3 per gm, up by 450.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7118.3 per gm, up by 420.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.42%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -3.85%. The silver rate is 99200.0 per kg, up by 1200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: Gold rate in Delhi today is 77633.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 27-09-2024, the price of gold was 77203.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 22-09-2024 was 76103.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Silver rate in Delhi today is 99200.0/Kg. Yesterday on 27-09-2024, the price of silver was 98200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 22-09-2024 was 96100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Gold rate in Chennai today is 77481.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 27-09-2024, the price of gold was 77051.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 22-09-2024 was 75951.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: Silver rate in Chennai today is 104800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 27-09-2024, the price of silver was 103800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 22-09-2024 was 100700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Gold rate in Mumbai today is 77487.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 27-09-2024, the price of gold was 77057.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 22-09-2024 was 75957.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Silver rate in Mumbai today is 98500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 27-09-2024, the price of silver was 95100.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 22-09-2024 was 95400.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: Gold rate in Kolkata today is 77485.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 27-09-2024, the price of gold was 77055.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 22-09-2024 was 75955.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Silver rate in Kolkata today is 100000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 27-09-2024, the price of silver was 99000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 22-09-2024 was 96900.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 75739.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.674 at the time of publishing.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 91384.0 per kg, down by 1.381 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On