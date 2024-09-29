Gold Rate Today 29-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today indicate a decrease in the price of 24 carat gold to ₹7757.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹60.0. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7112.3 per gram, also down by ₹60.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -1.41%, while a month-to-month analysis shows a decline of -5.19%. The silver rate is currently ₹98100.0 per kg, down by ₹1100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹77573.0 per 10 grams, compared to ₹77183.0 per 10 grams yesterday (28-09-2024) and ₹76093.0 per 10 grams last week (23-09-2024).

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹98100.0 per kg, with the previous day's price being ₹98000.0 per kg and last week's price at ₹96000.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate is recorded at ₹77421.0 per 10 grams, down from ₹77031.0 per 10 grams yesterday and ₹75941.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is ₹103700.0 per kg, slightly up from ₹103600.0 per kg yesterday and ₹100600.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today stands at ₹77427.0 per 10 grams, compared to ₹77037.0 per 10 grams yesterday and ₹75947.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is ₹97400.0 per kg, down from ₹97500.0 per kg yesterday and ₹95300.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is ₹77425.0 per 10 grams today, compared to ₹77035.0 per 10 grams yesterday and ₹75945.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹98900.0 per kg, up from ₹98800.0 per kg yesterday and ₹96800.0 per kg last week.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹75739.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of ₹0.674 at the time of this report. Meanwhile, the silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹91384.0 per kg, down by ₹1.381.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by a multitude of factors, including input from major jewelers. Variables such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact these rates. Additionally, international dynamics such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies further affect gold rates in the Indian market.