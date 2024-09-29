Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 29-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 29, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today : The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77573.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 98100.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today indicate a decrease in the price of 24 carat gold to 7757.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of 60.0. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7112.3 per gram, also down by 60.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -1.41%, while a month-to-month analysis shows a decline of -5.19%. The silver rate is currently 98100.0 per kg, down by 1100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 77573.0 per 10 grams, compared to 77183.0 per 10 grams yesterday (28-09-2024) and 76093.0 per 10 grams last week (23-09-2024).

The silver rate in Delhi today is 98100.0 per kg, with the previous day's price being 98000.0 per kg and last week's price at 96000.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate is recorded at 77421.0 per 10 grams, down from 77031.0 per 10 grams yesterday and 75941.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is 103700.0 per kg, slightly up from 103600.0 per kg yesterday and 100600.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today stands at 77427.0 per 10 grams, compared to 77037.0 per 10 grams yesterday and 75947.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is 97400.0 per kg, down from 97500.0 per kg yesterday and 95300.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is 77425.0 per 10 grams today, compared to 77035.0 per 10 grams yesterday and 75945.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 98900.0 per kg, up from 98800.0 per kg yesterday and 96800.0 per kg last week.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures are trading at 75739.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.674 at the time of this report. Meanwhile, the silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at 91384.0 per kg, down by 1.381.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by a multitude of factors, including input from major jewelers. Variables such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact these rates. Additionally, international dynamics such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies further affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
