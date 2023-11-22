Gold, silver prices on November 22: Check latest rates for your city

On Wednesday, daily prices of both gold and silver are unchanged from the previous day, as per the website Goodreturns. One gram of 22 carat (K) gold is rated at ₹5685, eight gram at ₹45,480, while 10 gram and 100 come for ₹56,850 and ₹5,68,500, respectively. Representational Image

For 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6202 (one gram), ₹49,616 (eight gram), ₹62,020 (10 gram) and ₹6,20,200 (100 gram).

Today's gold prices in India

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 56,900 ₹ 62,070 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 56,850 ₹ 62,020 Chennai ₹ 57,300 ₹ 62,510 Delhi ₹ 57,000 ₹ 62,170

Customers must, however, note that the daily gold prices given here are without GST, TCS, and other levies; therefore, these are only indicative. For the exact daily rate, one must contact their local jeweller.

Today's silver prices in India

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 764 Bengaluru ₹ 750 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 794

One gram silver, meanwhile, is rated at ₹76.40 and eight gram, at ₹611.20, while 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kilogram of the metal come for ₹764, ₹7640 and ₹76,400, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON