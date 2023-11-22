close_game
News / Business / Gold, silver prices on November 22: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 22, 2023 09:16 AM IST

Here is how much you must pay if you are buying gold and/or silver today.

On Wednesday, daily prices of both gold and silver are unchanged from the previous day, as per the website Goodreturns. One gram of 22 carat (K) gold is rated at 5685, eight gram at 45,480, while 10 gram and 100 come for 56,850 and 5,68,500, respectively.

Representational Image
For 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay 6202 (one gram), 49,616 (eight gram), 62,020 (10 gram) and 6,20,200 (100 gram).

Today's gold prices in India

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 56,900 62,070
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 56,850 62,020
Chennai 57,300 62,510
Delhi 57,000 62,170

Customers must, however, note that the daily gold prices given here are without GST, TCS, and other levies; therefore, these are only indicative. For the exact daily rate, one must contact their local jeweller.

Today's silver prices in India

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 764
Bengaluru 750
Chennai, Hyderabad 794

One gram silver, meanwhile, is rated at 76.40 and eight gram, at 611.20, while 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kilogram of the metal come for 764, 7640 and 76,400, respectively.

