Google CEO Sundar Pichai talks of what's to come in 2025 in company email: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 13, 2025 01:13 PM IST

Sundar Pichai said he had been reviewing demos for products and features Google would be rolling out in the next few months

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has recently offered a glimpse at the search engine giant's upcoming AI products and features through a company-wide email.

Sundar Pichai, C.E.O. of Google and Alphabet, speaks during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City.(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images via AFP)
Sundar Pichai, C.E.O. of Google and Alphabet, speaks during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City.(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images via AFP)

Pichai described the progress related to this as "amazing" in the mail and also mentioned about plans (without details) for innovations which are expected to roll out in the coming months, according to 9to5Google.

“We ended 2024 on a super high note with Gemini 2.0, Willow, Veo 2, and lots of innovation across Search, YouTube, Cloud, Android, Pixel, and more,” the report cited Pichai's mail. “The foundation to all of this is our technical and AI leadership, made possible by our full stack approach, and people were inspired by what we built,” the mail read.

Pichai then went on to say that he had been reviewing demos for products and features Google would be rolling out in the next few months, which also lines up with Google I/O, the company's annual developers conference which is held traditionally at the start of May.

He concluded with a message on how “thousands of Googlers are dealing with devastating wildfires across Southern California” and also highlighted the company's efforts to reach out to them.

This is about Google's employee matching program and funding efforts for disaster relief and recovery efforts.

Apart from that, important safety information is also being sent to users of Google Search, Maps and Waze.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
