Google feature to allow measuring heart rate, respiratory rate through phones
Two vital signs commonly used to assess health and wellness -- heart rate and respiratory rate -- can now be measured using a cell phone, Google has said, announcing that starting next month, these features will be available in the Google Fit app for Pixel phones.
It uses a smartphone camera and a computer vision technique called optical flow to detect respiratory rate via subtle movements in the chest for measuring respiratory rate.
For the heart rate, it uses a smartphone camera to detect subtle colour changes in the fingertip that happen when freshly oxygenated blood flows from your heart through your body.
“Google Fit will allow you to measure your heart rate and respiratory rate using just your phone’s camera. These features will be available in the Google Fit app for Pixel phones, with plans to expand to more Android devices,” said Shwetak Patel, director of Health Technologies, Google Health.
“Starting next month, Google Fit will allow you to measure your heart rate and respiratory rate using just your phone’s camera. These features will be available in the Google Fit app for Pixel phones, with plans to expand to more Android devices,” Patel wrote on a Google blog post on Thursday.
“To measure your respiratory rate, you just need to place your head and upper torso in view of your phone’s front-facing camera and breathe normally. To measure your heart rate, simply place your finger on the rear-facing camera lens,” he said.
While these measurements aren’t meant for medical diagnosis or to evaluate medical conditions, Patel hoped that they can be useful for people using the Google Fit app to track and improve day-to-day wellness.
Also read| The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 presented by Ambience : Kapil Chopra
Once the measurements are made, one can choose to save them in the app to monitor trends over time, alongside other health and wellness information.
Before launching the product for respiratory rate, Google has already completed initial clinical validation examining accuracy among healthy individuals as well as those with respiratory conditions that might impact measurement.
Its algorithm is said to be accurate within one breath per minute on average on both groups. These features are also comparable to clinical grade devices.
The process used to detect heart rate is called photoplethysmography (PPG), which usually is picked up using specialised sensors.
Google has already completed initial clinical validation examining the algorithm’s performance among people with different skin types, according to Fitzpatrick scale. Its algorithm is said to be accurate within two per cent on average across all categories.
Focused on making this feature work for as many users as possible, Google has completed initial clinical validation with people of different health status, in different ambient lighting, different skin tones, as well different heart rate ranges like users sitting at rest, users elevating their heart rate by briefly exercising.
Also read| RBI keeps key rate unchanged, projects GDP growth rate at 10.5% for FY22
Google plans to share these results in a preprint publication in the coming weeks, and seek publication in a peer reviewed journal.
In his blog post, Patel said that thanks to increasingly powerful sensors and advances in computer vision, these features lets one use smartphone’s camera to track tiny physical signals at the pixel level — like chest movements to measure their respiratory rate and subtle changes in the colour of fingers for their heart rate.
“We developed both features — and completed initial clinical studies to validate them — so they work in a variety of real-world conditions and for as many people as possible. For example, since our heart rate algorithm relies on approximating blood flow from colour changes in someone’s fingertip, it has to account for factors such as lighting, skin tone, age and more in order to work for everyone,” Patel said.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bonds in India sell off as RBI’s support measures disappoint
- RBI’s reluctance to announce concrete steps to support the bond market could exacerbate a selloff triggered by the government’s plan to sell 12 trillion rupees ($164 billion) of bonds in the next fiscal year starting April, which comes after a record 13.9 trillion rupees of issuance this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares pull back from record highs as RBI leaves rates steady
- The Reserve Bank of India kept rates steady, as widely expected, and reiterated that it will continue to support the recovering economy by ensuring ample rupee liquidity in the banking system.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key rates unchanged, GDP projected at 10.5%: Major announcements by RBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, up by 30 paise per litre
- Retail prices are arrived at by adding central and state taxes and dealer commissions are added to the refinery gate price of auto fuels to arrive at the retail price. Only 25-30 per cent of the retail fuel rates are dependent on the international benchmark cost.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google feature to allow measuring heart rate, respiratory rate through phones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 presented by Ambience : Kapil Chopra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI keeps key rate unchanged, projects GDP growth rate at 10.5% for FY22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Equity benchmarks spike to new highs ahead of RBI policy decision
- On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 358.54 points or 0.71 per cent higher at its new closing record of 50,614.29; and the Nifty had settled with 105.70 points or 0.71 per cent gains at its closing peak of 14,895.65. Both indices had touched their all-time highs as well during the session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s central bank keeps rate steady after expansionary budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PayPal says to shut domestic payments business in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021-22: Here are 10 income tax changes announced
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US regulators launch review of stock market turbulence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ford loses $1.28B in 2020, raises electric vehicle spending
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fiscal policy won’t be tied to debt-GDP ratio for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre owes Air India nearly ₹500 crore for VVIP flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox