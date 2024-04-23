 Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai fires 20 more employees for protesting against company - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai fires 20 more employees for protesting against company

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Sundar Pichai warned employees saying that the company has an open culture where debate and discussions are encouraged but there are limitations to the same.

Google layoffs: After firing 28 employees last week owing to sit-in protests at Google's offices in New York and California, the company reportedly fired more than 20 employees, as per a report by The Verge. The employees were protesting Google's $1.2 billion cloud computing project with the Israeli government-Project Nimbus. A spokesperson for an outfit called No Tech for Apartheid Jane Chung said as per the report that Google has fired “non-participating bystanders”. With this, the total number of employees fired for staging protests has now gone up to almost 50, the report claimed. 

Google layoffs: The Google logo is seen.(Reuters)
Google layoffs: The Google logo is seen.(Reuters)

Read more: NCLT orders insolvency proceedings against Zee’s Subhash Chandra

What we know about Google protests? 

Several Google employees protesting at the company's offices which resulted in nine of them being arrested, it was earlier reported. Following this Google's head of security, Chris Rackow, sent a memo condemning the demonstrations and said, “This behaviour was unacceptable, extremely disruptive, and made coworkers feel threatened.” Google investigated the incident and terminated the employment of 28 employees, he had then said. 

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: Tesla earnings a 'moment of truth' for Elon Musk after stumbles. Here's why

He added, “If you're one of the few tempted to think we're going to overlook conduct that violates our policies, think again.”

What Sundar Pichai said on the protests? 

Google CEO Sundar Pichai warned employees saying that the company has an open culture where debate and discussions are encouraged but there are limitations to the same. He said, “We have a culture of vibrant, open discussion that enables us to create amazing products and turn great ideas into action. That's important to preserve."

Read more: Sebi finds Adani offshore investors in disclosure rules violation: Report

"This is a business, and not a place to act in a way that disrupts coworkers or makes them feel unsafe, to attempt to use the company as a personal platform, or to fight over disruptive issues or debate politics,” he added. 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai fires 20 more employees for protesting against company
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On