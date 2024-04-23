Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai fires 20 more employees for protesting against company

Google layoffs: After firing 28 employees last week owing to sit-in protests at Google's offices in New York and California, the company reportedly fired more than 20 employees, as per a report by The Verge. The employees were protesting Google's $1.2 billion cloud computing project with the Israeli government-Project Nimbus. A spokesperson for an outfit called No Tech for Apartheid Jane Chung said as per the report that Google has fired “non-participating bystanders”. With this, the total number of employees fired for staging protests has now gone up to almost 50, the report claimed. Google layoffs: The Google logo is seen.(Reuters)

What we know about Google protests?

Several Google employees protesting at the company's offices which resulted in nine of them being arrested, it was earlier reported. Following this Google's head of security, Chris Rackow, sent a memo condemning the demonstrations and said, “This behaviour was unacceptable, extremely disruptive, and made coworkers feel threatened.” Google investigated the incident and terminated the employment of 28 employees, he had then said.

He added, “If you're one of the few tempted to think we're going to overlook conduct that violates our policies, think again.”

What Sundar Pichai said on the protests?

Google CEO Sundar Pichai warned employees saying that the company has an open culture where debate and discussions are encouraged but there are limitations to the same. He said, “We have a culture of vibrant, open discussion that enables us to create amazing products and turn great ideas into action. That's important to preserve."

"This is a business, and not a place to act in a way that disrupts coworkers or makes them feel unsafe, to attempt to use the company as a personal platform, or to fight over disruptive issues or debate politics,” he added.