Govt launches market access support schemes for exporters

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday launched the first of 11 schemes proposed under the ₹25,060 crore Export Promotion Mission (EPM) that will provide financial and institutional support to exporters, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), in expanding their business in global markets. A textile factory in Bhiwandi near Mumbai. (File photo) (AFP)

“The Market Access Support (MAS) intervention under EPM has been launched with immediate effect, which will not only help in export diversification of markets and products, but also beneficiaries. It is structured in a way to encourage participation of first-time exporters and MSMEs,” said Ajay Bhadoo, additional secretary in the department of commerce.

The scheme aims to strengthen India's export market access through structured support for activities such as buyer-seller meets, reverse buyer-seller meets, trade fairs, exhibitions, and related market access initiatives, he said. “For every trade delegation, the organiser must ensure at least 35% of the participating companies are MSMEs,” he added.

Besides expanding participation of exporters, special prioritisation is being accorded to new geographies and smaller markets to encourage export diversification, he said. Delegation size has been benchmarked at a minimum of 50 participants, with flexibility provided based on market conditions and strategic relevance, he said.

The MAS intervention aims to provide Indian exporters with predictable market-entry pathways, stronger buyer engagement and data-driven policy support, enabling deeper integration into global value chains and sustained export growth, he said.

A forward-looking three-to-five-year calendar of major market access events will be prepared and approved in advance, enabling exporters and organising agencies to plan participation well ahead of time and ensuring continuity of market development efforts, he said.

Mandatory online feedback mechanisms will be instituted for exporters participating in each supported event, covering parameters such as buyer quality, business leads generated and market relevance. Based on feedback and implementation learnings, the MAS guidelines will be progressively refined and institutionalised, the commerce department said in a statement. Additional digital tools for lead tracking, exporter follow-up and market intelligence integration will be rolled out in phases to strengthen outcome measurement, it said.

The scheme is part of the EPM, which will have 10 more components. The government will soon launch three more components of EPM, he said. The ₹25,060 crore Mission was approved by the Union Cabinet on November 12 for five years to support small exporters to tide over global headwinds.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (Fieo) described MAS as a “timely and strategic” step to strengthen India’s global export footprint, especially for MSMEs, first-time exporters and firms from priority sectors.

“It marks a paradigm shift in India’s export promotion strategy. By focusing on predictable, well-planned and outcome-driven market access activities, the Government has addressed a long-standing need of exporters, particularly MSMEs, who often face constraints in accessing overseas markets,” said Fieo president SC Ralhan.