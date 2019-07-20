Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 20, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Ajay Bhadoo appointed Joint Secretary to President

Bhadoo, a Gujarat batch IAS officer is currently serving as the Vadodara Municipal Commissioner.

india Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:41 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
President,Ajay Bhadoo,Joint Secretary
Ajay Bhadoo , a Gujarat batch IAS officer is currently serving as the Vadodara Municipal Commissioner.(Ajay Bhadoo /Twitter Image)

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday approved the appointment of Ajay Bhadoo as Joint Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ajay Bhadoo, IAS (GJ:1999) as Joint Secretary to the President for a tenure co-terminus with the President,” a press release by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet read.

Bhadoo, a Gujarat batch IAS officer is currently serving as the Vadodara Municipal Commissioner.

He took charge of the Municipal Commissioner’s post in July 2018.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 19:41 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics