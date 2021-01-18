GST compensation shortfall: Finance ministry releases weekly installment of ₹6,000 crore to states
New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Finance Ministry on Monday released the 12th instalment of ₹6,000 crore to states to meet the GST compensation shortfall, taking the total amount released so far under this window to ₹72,000 crore.
The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of ₹1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).
The ministry in a statement said it has released the 12th weekly instalment of ₹6,000 crore to the states to meet the GST compensation shortfall.
Out of this, an amount of ₹5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 states and ₹483.40 crore has been released to the 3 Union Territories (UT) with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry), who are members of the GST Council.
The amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 4.43 per cent.
"Till now, 65 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the States & UT with Legislative Assembly. Out of this, an amount of ₹65,582.96 crore has been released to the States and an amount of ₹6,417.04 crore has been released to the 3 UTs with Legislative Assembly," the ministry said.
Thus, the total amount released so far in 12 instalments is ₹72,000 crore at an average interest rate of 4.70 per cent.
The remaining five states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim -- do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation, the statement said.
In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the Centre has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.50 per cent of Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states to help them in mobilising additional financial resources.
Permission for borrowing the entire additional amount of ₹1,06,830 lakh crore (0.50 per cent of GSDP) has been granted to 28 states under this provision, the statement said.
