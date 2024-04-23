 Gujarat State Petronet share price plunges from day’s high after big downgrade by brokerages - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gujarat State Petronet share price plunges from day’s high after big downgrade by brokerages

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 03:16 PM IST

A massive cut in tariffs by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has had a huge impact on Gujarat State Petronet share price today.

A big move by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has had a tremendously negative impact on the Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPL) share price, which plunged today after having finished in red on Monday too. However, today was a little different as Gujarat State Petronet share price plunged sharply from the day’s high on the back of a number of brokerages revealing that they had downgraded the stock in a big way. The problem stemmed from a big blow to GSPL in the form of a tariffs cut for the company that will pose a massive hurdle and even affect its financial performance, reported MoneyControl. Notably, Kotak Institutional Equities, Nuvama Institutional Equities, Emkay Global and ICICI Securities downgraded the stock in one fell blow.

A number of brokerages have downgraded Gujarat State Petronet stock after Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board slashed tariffs.(Image Credit: Pexels)
A number of brokerages have downgraded Gujarat State Petronet stock after Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board slashed tariffs.(Image Credit: Pexels)

Read More: Vodafone Idea FPO powers Indus Towers, share price zooms 4% after CLSA upgrade

The result was that the Gujarat State Petronet share price plunged from its day’s high during the afternoon trade today. In the previous session too it dropped as much as 20 percent. So, what is causing all this negativity?

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Notably, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has cut tariffs for Gujarat State Petronet's high-pressure (HP) network by a whopping 47 percent.

Downgrades Announced

Kotak has revealed that it has downgraded the stock to "reduce" from "buy" and set a price target of 360.

On its part, Nuvama revised its rating in similar fashion and indicated that it is cutting the target price by 30 percent to 288.

Emkay has revised its rating to “reduce” and a price target of 370.

ICICI Securities revealed that it is marking the stock as a “sell” and lowered the price target by 30 percent to 304.

Significantly, the day started on a positive note for GSPL, before it all headed south. The stock rallied in a major way in the morning and jumped 8 percent, reaching a high of 327.65. However, that is the point when it started reversing and gave up all the gains.

Read More: M&M Finance share price falls over 7% as company delays Q4 results

GSPL share price was trading at 304.25 +0.40 (0.13%) today on the NSE.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board cuts tariffs

The board approved tariffs of 18.1/mmbtu for GSPL's HP pipeline starting May 1, and that is lower by 47 percent than the existing tariff ( 34/mmbtu). In fact, the tariffs sought by the company was 51-54/mmbtu.

Kotak revealed that at this rate, the company’s FY25-26 earnings estimates stand reduced by 28 to 37 percent. It also indicated that the RoCE may drop to 11-12 percent against around 24 percent on average over the earlier FY19-23 period.

Read More: RIL Q4 results: Brokerages make big moves on stock but should you buy?

Nuvama said that this tariff cut could result in a 42 percent and a 40 percent reduction in EBITDA estimates for FY25 and FY26 although it did add the proviso that it sees a rapid growth for the company on clear volume visibility.

For Emkay, GSPL outlook has turned weak and this is so despite some favourable tailwinds.

ICICI Securities was quoted by MoneyControl as saying, "If we apply this revised tariff to FY25-26E, it suggests a substantial 44-45 percent decrease in FY25/26 earnings-per-stock compared to previous estimates.”

However, brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher has gone clearly against the consensus and revealed that it has upgraded the GSPL to “buy” from “accumulate” with a target price of 392. The reason? It said the tariff has left no scope for more negatives.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Gujarat State Petronet share price plunges from day’s high after big downgrade by brokerages
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On