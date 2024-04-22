 HDFC Bank NetBanking down: What mobile alternatives can you use? - Hindustan Times
HDFC Bank NetBanking down: What mobile alternatives can you use?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 05:30 PM IST

HDFC Bank NetBanking down: The bank said, "A few customers may experience issues while accessing NetBanking."

HDFC Bank NetBanking down: On Monday, April 22, HDFC Bank customers encountered difficulties accessing NetBanking services in India. The bank posted on X, stating, "A few customers may experience issues while accessing NetBanking. We're actively working to resolve this at the earliest."

The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai.
The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai.

What HDFC bank said on the services?

The bank has apologized for the inconvenience caused to its customers. It has also offered alternative solutions for customers requiring banking services. These included the HDFC mobile banking app, PayZapp (a mobile wallet platform), MyCards (a mobile app for managing debit and credit cards), and chat banking, a service accessible through WhatsApp.

For many consumers, especially those who undertake larger transactions or need functionality not found in mobile apps currently, NetBanking is still their preferred platform.

“It has been more than an hour that @HDFC_Bank netbanking is out of order. No prior notice. And this is a weekday, working hours. Please fix it under intimation to your customers,” one user commented.

Offering a wide range of benefits like convenience, availability, speed, cost-effectiveness, security, immediate transactions etc, netbanking, or online banking, has become a popular method for conducting financial transactions today. For many consumers, especially those who undertake larger transactions or need functionality not found in mobile apps currently, NetBanking is still their preferred platform.

Such glitches are common in the banking sector. The statement issued by the Bank suggests that the issue might take some time to get resolved, but the cause of such disruption has not been disclosed yet.

News / Business / HDFC Bank NetBanking down: What mobile alternatives can you use?
